What is going on in US now it is real civil war. Nobody shoots, but the war is here. Yesterday attack of Musk's DOGE squad on headquarters of USAID is historic raid against the extremely powerful enemy and take over of it. That is incredible.

But that is not only American Civil War. It is global civil war because USAID is center of global power with its ramifications in all countries of the world. Dems coming to defend USAID on the streets are just branch of the network of color revolutions.

To crash USAID is the same as to crash globalism. The stakes are much higher than life.

The USAID archives contain the clue to the last decades of world history - the names of those who collaborated as globalist agents subverting their own States and betraying their own people. Trumpists get hold on the huge weapon. They can see the reality of any country.

USAID agents are something more and something different than simple American spies. They are obedient to different extra-national center of decision-making. They are agents inside CIA and not only CIA agents.

Now we observe how it works. Simple American spies in different countries change their work according to the orders and priorities of new administration. The same do American agents of influence. But not the USAID, Soros and Rockefeller guys. They serve to Obama and Biden.

As if nothing happens.

US is not any more identical to globalist hyperpower and to the place where Global Government is located. US breaks through it to new horizons. Big Powers world order is rising. With new philosophies and new strategies. Woe on those who try to block it.

The fact is USAID was essential elements in stealth of 2020 elections and in persecution of Trump and his followers. One of the proof is Belling Cat group sponsored by USAID hired to investigate the 6/1 and composing false accusations against Trumpists.

The same Belling Cat guys were involved in the Russian opposition and in financing and promoting Ukrainian Nazi groups. They obliged Navalny to return to Russia promising him support that he never received. They pretended they fight against "fascism" - Russian and American.

But in the reality they defended Ukrainian Nazism. The files in USAID can tell whole the story. And there are thousands of the stories of the same sort. So it is why the objective audit is needed. And execution of guilty ones. Severe.

