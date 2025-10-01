Host: Today we will, of course, begin with the elections in Moldova: how they went, what they produced, what the results are, and what that means for Moldova itself and, naturally, for Russia. According to the country’s CEC, after processing 99% of the ballots the party “Action and Solidarity” lost 10 seats in parliament. Preliminary results show the following distribution of forces: PAS received 49% of the vote, which gave it 53 mandates; the Patriotic Bloc — 24%, or 27 mandates; the Alternative Bloc — 8%, or 9 seats; “Our Party” — 6% and 6 seats; the party “Democracy at Home” — 5% and also 6 seats. What picture emerges? The opposition parties nevertheless managed to outplay the ruling party, denying it an absolute majority. However, PAS retained significant support, receiving an impressive number of votes. Please tell us what these results mean for Moldova and for Russia, especially given how rhetoric toward us might change.

Alexander Dugin: We are witnessing how liberal globalism, defeated in most countries of the world — including the United States — is desperately trying to hold on to Europe. Where liberal, globalist regimes persist — like those that predominated in America before Trump — they have chosen a new path: direct liberal dictatorship.

Democratic procedures are being suspended or abolished entirely, at least temporarily. This is the so-called “suspended democracy” — a partial, sectoral suspension that creates exceptional conditions for the rise of leaders and parties serving the globalist strategy. To that end they commit violations: they imprison inconvenient candidates, like Evgheniya Guțul, head of the Gagauz autonomy, who is under arrest; they ban parties, like “Great Moldova.” Voting procedures infringe on rights: out of a 400,000-strong Moldovan diaspora in Russia, only 10,000 were allowed to vote. This is deliberate suppression intended to preserve the appearance of elections while guaranteeing total power to the liberals.

We saw this in Romania, where a populist candidate won in the first round but was removed and the results annulled. A similar tactic was used in France against Marine Le Pen, who is prosecuted on contrived pretexts and deprived of the right to run. What does this mean? Where liberals retain power, as in Moldova, they will not relinquish it even if their term expires. Maia Sandu is part of the Soros system. Soros opposes the USA; Trump opposes Soros; but in Europe Soros controls many political and geopolitical assets. Except for Slovakia and Hungary, Europe is under his influence. In the U.S. criminal prosecutions under the RICO law have begun against him, but his globalist empire continues to dominate. In Moldova, Romania, Germany, France — everywhere they can reach — they are moving toward explicit liberal dictatorship. We realized this too late. Now it is a question of civil war. Donald Trump, having understood what he faced, radically changed voting rules in America: now voting is only in person, with ID, not by mail and not for everyone, including illegal migrants as the Democrats demanded. Republicans, having seized power, will either hold it at any cost or they will be finished — there will be no next election. This is a confrontation between two forces: Soros’s globalist elites and disparate popular movements. The popular movements lack a unified platform and ideology. In Moldova people vote against the usurpation of power, guided by common sense, but they are not united. There are many parties whose leaders do not find a common denominator. The regimes of Voronin and Dodon lost the moment, failing to recognize the threat from Soros’s essentially totalitarian, extremist, and in practice terrorist structures.

