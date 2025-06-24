Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Iran needed a break to redevelop its AD systems - this time hopefully accepting Russian help.

Israel desperately needed a break because it was being crushed. (Although once the restrictions on flights out are ended, apart from the West Bank settler fanatics, how many will be left in the colony?)

The difference between a ceasefire and a 'cease in hostilities' is that a ceasefire is an agreement; which literally EVERYONE knows Israhell won't respect anyway. So why should Iran be bound by a one-sided commitment? This way, the next time Tel Aviv assassinates top Iranian people, Israel will have to rebuild one of its military HQs as well.

WW3 as you well know Alexander, is the West trying to destroy BRICS, and that is NOT going to stop. Perhaps not until all the off-shored Island managers of the Anglo-Zionist empire have been cleaned out, or impoverished. Or simply made irrelevant, by not having any vassals to throw willy-nilly against BRICS nations in pointless meat-waves of conscripts.

I'm looking at you, Ukraine.

One of the best analysis I've seen is from Dr Gil Doctorow, based in Moscow: https://rumble.com/v6v8ynz-gilbert-doctorow-u.s.-bombing-of-iran-as-political-theatre.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp

He believes that Trump launched his conventional attack to prevent Israel from escalating to using its nukes. By proclaiming that "Iran's nuclear program is in ruins"; he undercuts any Israeli further attacks on it. Now, while EVERYONE knows with a brain cell that the attacks were completely ineffective (Except for pushing Iran TOWARDS building a nuke); if Nuttyahoo comes out and SAYS that, he will be completely humiliating Trump and DC. That even Trump could not ignore such insolence, and would be forced to respond to Israel's severe detriment - especially considering Israel's current COMPLETE dependence on the USA.

Trump trumped Nuttyahoo.

It has a ring to it.

Not too sure that I agree the war has ended but what we are experiencing is a continuing of a series of dust-up he will continue for the foreseeable future. If people don't work towards some way to coexist the outlook is bleak. It's basically peace or die.

