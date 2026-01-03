Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julio Cesar's avatar
Julio Cesar
7h

Os americano ligaram o modo Wars atrás de recursos minerais e energéticos. Não podemos ficar desprotegidos dessa maneira

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julio Cesar's avatar
Julio Cesar
7h

Não dá mais para esperar uma união econômica completa sem uma aliança militar. Estamos em perigo aqui na América latina

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture