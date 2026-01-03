The End of International Law and the Return of World War
Alexander Dugin explains how international law has collapsed and why the struggle between unipolar domination and a multipolar world order is already moving towards a Third World War.
I am certain that now—witnessing what is unfolding in global politics—everyone has finally understood that international law no longer exists. It is no more.
International law is a treaty between major powers capable of defending their sovereignty in practice. It is they who determine the rules for themselves and for everyone else: what is permitted and what is forbidden. And they follow them. Such law operates in phases (beats)—as long as the balance between the major powers is maintained.
The Westphalian system, which recognizes the sovereignty of nation-states, took shape due to a stalemate in the balance of power between Catholics and Protestants (joined by anti-imperial France). Had the Catholics won, the Roman See and the Austrian Empire would have established a completely different European architecture. More precisely, they would have preserved the previous, medieval one.
In a sense, it was the Protestants of the European North who benefited from the Peace of Westphalia in 1648, as they had originally steered towards national monarchies against the Pope and the Emperor. Without achieving a total victory, they nonetheless secured their goal.
