Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philipp Frigerio's avatar
Philipp Frigerio
4h

Yes, they started a cowardly war against Russia for selfish reasons, such as using very dumb Ukrainian nationalists, i.a. corrupt proxies, to steal Russia's immense resources. However, hoping for the collapse of their Western puppet regimes is not enough. They must be brought to justice, their assets confiscated, and they must be locked away in the darkest, deepest prison cells we can find!!!! Personally, I would put them in a rocket and send them toward the sun.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Philip's avatar
Philip
4h

The FAKE commie covid psyop gave the Elites a tiny bit of breathing space regardless of the evil it brought.. That's a whole another story..

But on the Western elites downfall instigated by a true people's awakening.. Yes.. Its happening in real time.. But be warned.. The satanic Elites are now at their most dangerous.. And have very dark tricks up their black and red robed sleeves..

But nothing can stop what is coming.. And about time too..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture