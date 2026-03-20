Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Logicalpaladin's avatar
Logicalpaladin
7h

“the American and European public has shown a striking degree of tolerance and uncritical indulgence toward the endlessly depraved and horrifying activities of Jeffrey Epstein.”

What an incredibly stupid thing to say. We hate this whole thing. Every person I’ve heard speak about it has a visceral hate for it. You present yourself as a Christian, leader of the Katechon, yet, like the devil, you slander the church night and day. Despicable. Unchristian.

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Martillo's avatar
Martillo
9h

All this carnage in the Gulf to distract from the Satanic garbage can of the Mossad Epstein Wexner Rothschild filth that has poisoned USA and left it with the maggot infested albatross, of the Khazar occupied settler colony nested in Palestine, lashed around Onkel Schmuel's scrawny neck. When this debacle has run its course the angloZionaZi empire of filth and those that profit from its eternal bouts of global slaughter will be held to account as "America" licks its wounds and heads into its long overdue civil war reloaded. Then the real crisis of the dying empire will unfold in all its glory. Watching "America" inevitably balkanize in the mother of all civil wars, tiny "democratic" Israel disappear and the evil EUSSR slash Natostan collapse will indeed be the next "end of history" as the moron called back in the day.

Release ALL the pedo files and execute ALL the pedovores before the chosenite mushrooms sprout.

The Epstein Regime garbage can.... Satanic filth in the prurient interest.

https://limewire.com/d/vRaUk#AERdsnT9zc

https://epsteinsecrets.com/

https://jmail.world/jefftube

https://jmail.world/

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