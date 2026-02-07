Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
8h

A major control mechanism in this pull is the narrative:

These never-ending torrents of bad news - Epstein, ICE, Voting Etc. - is a demoralizing military tactic used to take down societies, and it is being fully deployed here.

Obama explains the lengths they are going to: "You just have to flood a country's public square with enough raw sewage, you just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing that citizens no longer know what to believe. Once they lose trust in their leaders, in mainstream media, in political institutions, in each other, in the possibility of "truth", the games won."

Who is behind this? All is brought to you by - and serves the interests of - the 1% who own and control the media and most of the government:

Here is well over a dozen Fox, CBS, ABC, & NBC local news stations all reading an identical script sent down from their singular overlord to crash & burn alternative media in order to enhance the Oligarchy’s Overwhelming threat to our democracy:

https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-208406729

Ultimately we are not consuming news. We are consuming a product manufactured by the richest men in human history, and that product is designed to do one thing: keep us so busy fighting our neighbors that you never notice the chains being fastened around our wrists.

Reply
Share
Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
6h

Excellent analysis. Looking at Epstein as the gravitational center we see that those with money and influence but a little sense (maybe even morality) keep a more distant orbit while the truly evil in that category gladly let themselves be pulled in. Power doesn't corrupt it attracts the corruptible and when you add to that no fear of consequence you have America 2026. China executes bad people who misuse their power, that is the only answer here. I fear though, nothing will be done because in a country as morally bankrupt as the US, nothing can be done. Beginning with the Pervert in Chief Bill Clinton we have lost our collective sense of outrage.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture