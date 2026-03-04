The philosophy of accelerationism (the same as Paul Virilio’s “dromocracy”) has two versions:

Secular: (The end of history, liberalism, progress, ecology, “woke” ideology, trans-people, the Singularity, Mars-Musk); and

Theological: (Netanyahu’s Zionist messianism, the Christian Zionism of Trump/Hegseth/Lindsey Graham, and Hagee).

Nick Land calls these Left Acc and Right Acc. The former want to accelerate the end of humanity because the “laws of development” demand it; the latter do so to hasten the “coming of the Messiah,” whom they understand in a way so perverted that he is indistinguishable from the Antichrist.

Both groups have a very specific meeting place: Epstein Island. This is the territory of Integral Accelerationism, existing beyond the division of Left and Right Acc. Epstein is a project to accelerate time in all its interpretations.

Of course, Hegseth’s “theology,” which today calls upon American servicemen to die for Israel to bring about the “Second Coming,” has nothing to do with Christianity—it is a cult of Baal. But the liberal-globalist version (Soros, the EU, the Democrats) is the same cult of Baal. Both involve the normalization of perversion and vice, and the “overcoming” of man. This is exactly what Nick Land intuitively grasped in his concept of the “Dark Enlightenment.” It is a union of perverted—openly Satanic—eschatologies with the tech moguls of Silicon Valley, progressives, and fighters for “liberal values.”

We are dealing with a specific phenomenon: “The Eschatology of Baal.” Here, European atheism, materialism, and the scientism of liberal Modernity are inextricably intertwined with radical Puritan messianism (Dispensationalism, Plymouth Brethren) and the Zionist project of Greater Israel (including the Third Temple and the Red Heifer). All these threads lead to Epstein. This is a literal conspiracy to accelerate time and destroy humanity. It is no longer “conspiracy theory,” but a political program, institution, theory, and practice obvious to everyone.

In this context, the term “The Restrainer” (Katechon) acquires special significance. They accelerate time; the Katechon slows it down. They want it faster (which is why Netanyahu, considered the “last Prime Minister of Israel before the coming of the Messiah,” started the war with Iran). The Katechon prevents this.

We are, most certainly, the Katechon. Hence the feeling that we are always stalling, lagging behind, only reacting, resisting, acting not actively but reactively. This is the metaphysical portrait of Putin. The Restrainer. Russia slows down time. We are the Shield of the Katechon.

Iran also tried to restrain accelerationism—for instance, Iranian headscarves on women are an obstacle to them putting on the uniform of Ishtar and turning into “OnlyFans” girls, escorts, and priestesses of the Whore of Babylon. But Epstein’s forces broke through the defense and destroyed Iran’s entire religious-political and military leadership. Now, Iran is counter-attacking.

Thus, another accelerationism arises—the Accelerationism of the Mahdi. They hurry to accelerate the coming of Baal (Dajjal), but that is also when the Mahdi will come. The Iranians are taking a bold step—”The End of the Flood,” a course toward the universal renewal of the world. This is the final world epoch of Zoroastrian cyclology: Wizarišn, Frašōkereti, the Great Restoration, the victory of Ormuzd over Ahriman.

This directly concerns us. As the Shield of the Katechon, we are fulfilling our mission—primarily in Ukraine. But the time is coming for us to deliver a mighty blow. This is the project of the Sword of the Katechon. Not just to restrain and restrain time, but to counter-attack—by all means, for now, nothing else matters. At a certain point, time flies off its axis—Trump and Netanyahu embody exactly this: the surge of the Dark Enlightenment. It is no longer possible to restrain it. This is the Flood. It is impossible to end it by building dams. Therefore, we must accept the new rules of the eschatological game.

We need our own Russian Accelerationism.

