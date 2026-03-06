The Essence of Zionism
Alexander Dugin argues that Zionism is Judaism’s heretical rebellion where Jews declare themselves God, seize the Holy Land by force, and plunge tradition into apocalyptic upheaval.
In the modern world, the Middle East remains the epicenter of geopolitical conflicts, where the interests of various forces intersect, including Islam, Judaism, and global powers. Particular attention is drawn to Zionism as the state ideology of Israel, which, in the view of many analysts, carries an eschatological dimension linked to the end times.
Like…