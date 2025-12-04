Radio Sputnik, Escalation Host: Let’s start with the hottest topic currently being discussed in global media. It concerns the recent negotiations between the American delegation and representatives of Ukraine in Florida, and the fact that we are expecting Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow to continue the negotiation process with us. From your point of view, what might Witkoff bring with him, and what can we expect from these negotiations going forward?

Alexander Dugin: This is, of course, an extremely important topic, and no one knows the true state of affairs. Just as there is the concept of the “fog of war,” there is also, apparently, the “fog of diplomacy.” In this case, it is particularly dense. Any leak, any announcement, any analysis that appears in the press is immediately denied by the parties involved. Therefore, it is extremely difficult to understand what is really going on. This is perhaps the main point.

Nevertheless, through this thick fog, several fundamental points can still be discerned, which, in my opinion, can be considered constants in the situation.

First, Trump, by all accounts, really wants to get out of this war. He intends to stop it and present himself as a peacemaker — that is his main goal. It is quite obvious that he is deeply indifferent towards Ukraine itself; he has no serious interests there. He is now preparing for intervention in Venezuela and I wouldn’t rule out that he hopes to carry such out quickly and effectively to demonstrate how such issues are resolved with real big players; and, at the same time, to poke [at Putin]: “Hey, strong leader of Russia, Vladimir Vladimirovich, what’s taking so long messing around with Ukraine?” In other words, Trump has no desire whatsoever to fight for Ukraine to the bitter end, let alone inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. He does not want this and sees no opportunity for it. He is focused on peace. That is the first constant.

The second constant. Over the course of the meetings in Anchorage, the negotiations with Witkoff, and other high-level contacts — those conducted on behalf of Russia by a group of individuals authorized by President Putin — the outlines of what might be minimally acceptable to us have already emerged. We do not know the details, but the essence is clear: the return of four new entities, their recognition as part of Russia by the entire international community, the lifting of sanctions and harsh restrictions on the post-war existence of the remnants of Ukraine. In essence, we demand recognition of the defeat of the Kiev regime. Yes, this is not a complete victory — Odessa, Kharkov, Nikolaev, and other territories remain under the control of this Nazi-terrorist entity that we are fighting. But we have set a certain minimum threshold, beyond which, with a great deal of stretch, this could be passed off as a victory. This is our red line, our bottom line.

Trump, I repeat, doesn’t care. He is quite capable of saying: okay, let’s do it your way, just finish quickly, and we’ll figure it out later. However, we must realize that even if such agreements are reached, they will remain incomplete and unreliable. They can be revised at any moment by Trump himself, his successor, the European Union, or anyone else. This is not a lasting peace, but only a respite. We have not yet achieved a convincing enough victory to dictate final and irreversible terms. It is a respite, and the question is who will use it more effectively.

Even if Trump accepts all of our Anchorage conditions, even if he says, “I agree to everything, just stop,” it will still only be a respite. In the current state of war, we are simply not in a position to achieve a firm, long-term, and sustainable peace. We are only postponing the next stage. Meeting Trump halfway, who wants to go down in history as a peacemaker, is a serious step on our part, because it removes the immediate threat of nuclear war with the United States that has been hanging over the world in recent years. There is reason here, and the reason is precisely this: a temporary truce on this front so that humanity can have a little more time to simply exist.

