Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rattigan's avatar
Bill Rattigan
11h

As Putin knows, it’s not the people of the west; it’s the ruling elite, Epstein class of Satan worshipping pedos who have gained control who are the real enemy.

Reply
Share
Philip's avatar
Philip
12h

It's always important to remember that when talking about the West we must in my opinion often separate the current Western thought amongst the very strange and dark actors that are the 'elites' from the many incredible 'ordinary' western folk who are in some ways awakening to their psychopathic behaviour..

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture