Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
1d

Dugin gives a very accurate description of the history of the geopolitical shifts and events happening in past 40 years up until today.

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
21hEdited

"Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain." The house of the USSR fell, now it is the turn of the USA.

In an almost mystical way, the two 'World Powers' held up the rotten synthetic structure of each other for decades.

It is interesting that a seemingly real Russia reappeared out of the ruins. I see no such positive outcome for the Collective West, for Europe by succumbing to the USA will share its fate.

I hope I am wrong.

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