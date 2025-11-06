MAGA started magnificently. That was a glorious victory one year ago. How Trump could destroy all expectations and hopes in one year is incredible.

Trumps had to stop any interventions abroad (including support to Israel), stop to give military assistance to Kiev, publish Epstein’s list, deport all illegal migrants, decompose Deep State, arrest all criminals and perverts.

Now we have quite opposite picture.

Trump had the chance to win relying on MAGA. That would be Revolution, difficult but promising. Now we have Lindsey Graham and neo-conservative scam. It is the strategy of losers. Disgusting. Less MAGA more the Blues win. Mamdani is a diagnosis. Blame yourself.

The people see what they want to see. But nobody wants to see the idiotic piggy face of Lindsey Graham. So why we still see it?

Mamdani is the far left populist. If we want to destroy US this guy is a perfect choice. MAGA in US is only thing worth to defend. Lindsey Graham US is better to destroy.

With MAGA we stay. But not with the Deep State.

The only way out of coming tsunami for Trump is to return to initial MAGA strategy, to make peace with Russia and multipolar world, to arrest those on Epstein files and to continue Conservative Revolution he has abandoned.

Annex Canada and Greenland, concentrate on enemy within.

The globalists fight Muslims in their own countries where Islam is traditional, but support them abroad where they become hysterical and extremist. We should do quite opposite. Support them in their home but restrict their behavior in non-muslim society.

One year ago it was a feast! Now it mourning session for what was one year ago... How sad Trump’s betrayal of MAGA aspirations is...

It is stupid to blame Dems for their victory. Blame yourself, blame Lindsey Graham. He and the neocons are real fathers of that huge defeat of GOP. The people equate Lindsey Graham with GOP. And don’t vote. Lindsey Graham is a doom. Either himself or America.

Share

Leave a comment

Follow Alexander Dugin in X.com - https://x.com/AGDugin