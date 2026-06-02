Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin
Alexander Dugin Podcast
The Idea of “Progress” as the Basis for Political Colonization and Cultural Racism
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The Idea of “Progress” as the Basis for Political Colonization and Cultural Racism

The identity of “modernization” and “Westernization” requires some clarifications, which will lead us to very important practical conclusions.
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Alexander Dugin
Jun 02, 2026

The identity of “modernization” and “Westernization” requires some clarifications, which will lead us to very important practical conclusions.

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