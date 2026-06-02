The identity of “modernization” and “Westernization” requires some clarifications, which will lead us to very important practical conclusions.
The Idea of “Progress” as the Basis for Political Colonization and Cultural Racism
The identity of “modernization” and “Westernization” requires some clarifications, which will lead us to very important practical conclusions.
Jun 02, 2026
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
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