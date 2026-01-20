Alexander Dugin on the irreversible fracture of the West, Trump’s imperial gambits, and the emergence of five competing Western poles.

Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: The holidays at the beginning of 2026 brought news that inevitably recalls the great deals of the past. The press is actively discussing Donald Trump’s initiative regarding Greenland, comparing it to the purchase of Alaska. They say that if Trump manages to acquire the island, his name will stand alongside that of the greatest U.S. presidents. In your view, is the acquisition of Greenland one of Trump’s main goals for the United States, a way for him to enter history?

Alexander Dugin: I think Trump certainly has such a goal, but it is not his primary one. Before our eyes, a fundamental transformation of the entire global architecture is taking place. In U.S. history, alongside the purchase of Alaska, there was also the Louisiana Purchase, which had belonged to a completely different regime, as well as the war with Mexico, after which the United States annexed two-thirds of its territory. The expansion of a sphere of influence is a constant of American policy.

Today Trump has proclaimed a “Monroe Doctrine” with his own “corollary,” meaning the assertion of the United States as the sole hegemon in the Western Hemisphere. We saw this in the case of Venezuela: the abduction of Maduro and the forcing of the country to its knees virtually without a single shot. Now American politicians run things there as if it were their own backyard, and Trump does not accidentally write on social media that he is the “acting president of Argentina.” In this logic, Greenland is a natural geographic extension of the North American continent.

However, Trump will not stop there. Canada’s current prime minister is already, in effect, preparing for war with the United States—Canada should brace itself as the next target. I think Trump will get his way both with Greenland and with Canada. While problems may still arise with South America, the absorption of Canada will simply be “swallowed” by the world. Some will say we were unlucky to get such a president; others will say that he truly made America great again.

The situation around Greenland exposes a crucial fact: the complete split of the West. The unified West no longer exists. It can fight us, Iran, or Venezuela, but now it is ready to fight within itself as well. We saw the pitiful attempts by the European Union to send a few troops to Greenland to “protect” it from a fictitious threat from Russia and China. But as soon as Trump issued an ultimatum on tariffs, Friedrich Merz immediately withdrew his group.

