Plato proceeds from the fundamental principle of a direct homology between the cosmos, the state, and the structure of the soul.

In the dialogue Phaedrus, he describes this threefold structure of the soul through the following images:

Let us liken the soul to the combined power of a winged pair of horses and a charioteer. In the case of the gods, both horses and charioteers are all noble and born of the noble, whereas in others they are of mixed descent. First, our ruler drives the team, and then among the horses one is beautiful, noble, and born of such stock, while the other is its opposite, with ancestors of another kind. Inevitably, the task of governing us is hard and troublesome.

Here it is important that Plato compares the structure of the human soul with the structure of the souls of the gods: they differ from one another only in the quality and nobility of their parts.

