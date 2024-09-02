The Lady of Tradition
I thank you all from my heart all those who commemorate the tragic day 20 august 2022 when my daughter Darya was brutally killed by Ukrainian terrorist woman.
Dear Friends!
I thank you all from my heart all those who commemorate the tragic day 20 august 2022 when my daughter Darya was brutally killed by Ukrainian terrorist woman. I thank all my friends and friends of Darya for Your condolences and sharing my deep sorrow. I also thank you for publishing the different books written by Dasha or dedicated to her …