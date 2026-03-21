Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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A Skeptic
1d

Thanks for your great work!

We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

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Lorraine Barlett's avatar
Lorraine Barlett
18h

A magnificent explanation of the Iranian psyche.

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