The Machine Behind Liberalism: Technology, Ideology, or Both? | Nick Land vs. Aleksandr Dugin

Alexander Dugin
Oct 15, 2025
Liberalism dominates the modern world — but was it born from ideology or from the technology that made global power possible? Nick Land and Aleksandr Dugin explore whether liberalism was the inevitable software of industrial modernity or simply the most successful ideology of empire. From Rome’s legacy to the rise of AI and decentralized systems, this conversation exposes how power, technology, and belief intertwined to create the liberal order — and whether its end is already coded in its design.

