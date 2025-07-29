The Macron Neanderthal Affair
How an AI joke became a legal farce in the heart of liberal Europe
Alexander Dugin highlights the surreal depths of Western absurdity as a satirical AI-generated Neanderthal image resembling Brigitte Macron becomes the center of legal threats and media uproar.
The fact that my humorous tweet about the Macrons has become part of a legal case against the conservative activist Candace Owens, who exposed them, honestly caught me a little off guard. I did not expect that asking artificial intelligence to draw a Neanderthal emerging from a cave in southern France would turn into such a fundamentally political act — one I might have to answer for before the Hague Tribunal, the President of France, and his either husband or wife.
I do not even know how to comment on this. To me, the idiocy of the situation is so self-evident that it is like retelling a joke. If people do not laugh at it, it is better to forget you even tried to say anything. When you start explaining — “Well, I was drawing something, and what I meant was, this joke is about a guy who wanted to go somewhere, slipped, and fell, and supposedly that’s funny” — and people do not get it and say, “So what?,” you end up feeling remarkably stupid. That is exactly the situation I find myself in now.
Dugin quote...."you glorify homosexual marriages, but when someone says your marriage is homosexual, you scream that it is offensive. But if it is “good,” then how can it be offensive? GOOD POINT! DIE, transgenderism and deep fakes governments....We should raise the bar and get DNA samples from high level politicians or those running for office, etc. to make sure that they are even human! Michelle Obama and Bridget can be the first to submit. Require Bridget to take a DNA test. That would settle it rather quickly. (if He/she doesn't cheat)
And don't we all know...the devil hates to be laughed at :-) (Krys)