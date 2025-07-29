Alexander Dugin highlights the surreal depths of Western absurdity as a satirical AI-generated Neanderthal image resembling Brigitte Macron becomes the center of legal threats and media uproar.

The fact that my humorous tweet about the Macrons has become part of a legal case against the conservative activist Candace Owens, who exposed them, honestly caught me a little off guard. I did not expect that asking artificial intelligence to draw a Neanderthal emerging from a cave in southern France would turn into such a fundamentally political act — one I might have to answer for before the Hague Tribunal, the President of France, and his either husband or wife.

I do not even know how to comment on this. To me, the idiocy of the situation is so self-evident that it is like retelling a joke. If people do not laugh at it, it is better to forget you even tried to say anything. When you start explaining — “Well, I was drawing something, and what I meant was, this joke is about a guy who wanted to go somewhere, slipped, and fell, and supposedly that’s funny” — and people do not get it and say, “So what?,” you end up feeling remarkably stupid. That is exactly the situation I find myself in now.

