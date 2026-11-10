Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
2hEdited

Thank you for your insights and the Russian perspective. Most people want a lasting peace and cooperation. Not the globalist elites, however. They want to keep fighting.

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Annette Drost's avatar
Annette Drost
4h

Thank you for sharing your take on Abu Dhabi’s negotiations

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