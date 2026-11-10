Alexander Dugin discusses the Abu Dhabi talks, Trump’s collapse after the midterms, Netanyahu’s loss of power, and the deeper civilizational and eschatological forces driving the shift to a multipolar world.

Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: Let’s outline the main topics of this episode: the situation in Abu Dhabi, the results of the U.S. elections, and the formation of a new government in Israel — the fate of Netanyahu’s political legacy. And, of course, the widespread anticipation of that trilateral Russia–U.S.–China summit, which is attracting enormous attention. There’s a lot of talk about whether this meeting will become a “new Yalta,” and whether we even need a new Yalta, or whether the discussion will concern entirely different matters. History is cyclical, and we will definitely examine how applicable this cycle is to the present day.

But let’s start with the first topic — the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, with Washington acting as mediator. The composition of the participants is more or less the same as in previous rounds. It can’t be said that any breakthrough results were achieved earlier: each time we carefully noted that the process seemed to be moving, but whether it would lead to major shifts remained an open question.

Today, however, there is a sense that with each new round we are getting closer to being able to answer this question with real certainty. What is this confidence based on? Above all, on a radical change in negotiating positions. We are seeing a severe crisis in Kiev — both financially and in terms of the overall situation on the ground. And this is by no means about gloating: ordinary Ukrainians are now paying for the catastrophic mistakes of the leadership entrenched in the Verkhovna Rada and on Bankova. A leadership that long ago lost its legitimacy and is using the remaining state resources — primarily human resources — exclusively for its own enrichment, buying villas and yachts around the world while the country slides into the abyss.

At the same time, the position of the American patrons is also shifting: the United States is increasingly clearly realizing that Ukraine is no longer a profitable asset for them. Washington is beginning to feel that pragmatic trade and direct engagement with Russia are far more advantageous than endlessly financing this toxic and dangerous black hole.

What should we actually expect from these talks in Abu Dhabi? Should we count on a real shift?

Alexander Dugin: The situation is shaping up as follows.

Trump is, of course, trying to pressure Zelensky to force him into negotiations, but after the Republicans’ crushing defeat in the midterms, he simply no longer has any real leverage to compel the Kiev regime to any kind of constructive participation.

Frankly, I expect absolutely nothing from the diplomatic meetings in Abu Dhabi. Of course, it’s good that they are taking place, good that we are working in this direction, and good that Trump does not fall into the same manic, blind hatred of Russia that consumes most European politicians. All of this must be assessed pragmatically: such contacts are useful for lowering the temperature of escalation. But I must admit that I see no real prerequisites whatsoever for ending the conflict in the foreseeable future.

We hope for Abu Dhabi, we hope for a possible trilateral meeting of Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping — these are all important international platforms. But Trump himself is not currently in a position to truly resolve this crisis. He had two years of complete initiative when he could have done something substantial. He didn’t. And now he has far fewer levers and opportunities than before.

The Ukrainian side and the European Union, which unconditionally supports Zelensky’s dictatorship, are determined to fight us until total destruction. They state outright: “Trump has fundamentally, crushingly lost the midterm elections to Congress and the Senate! He is now in the full sense of the word a ‘lame duck’ — a president with paralyzed powers in the second half of his term, whose any proactive decision is now blocked by the Democratic majority.” They look at him and think: “Why take Trump into account at all? We just need to drag things out — in two years the Democrats are guaranteed to return to the White House.”

In America, Trump is extremely unpopular and has lost the ability to influence real processes. The position of Kiev and Brussels is simple: stall, drag things out, pretend to negotiate, and better still — drag the Eurocrats into the process, who will deliberately sabotage any dialogue. Right now they are desperately trying to get into Abu Dhabi in order to sabotage these talks from the outset. But even if they are kept out, the West will still have plenty of other ways to continue this war.

Therefore, from purely rational considerations, we should not harbor illusions: peace negotiations are currently incapable of producing a tangible result. But they must be conducted. Our President is acting absolutely correctly. In this process, it is necessary to participate, sending clear signals to the world community that Russia has no intention of attacking Europe.

However, as long as Europe and the West as a whole set themselves the delusional goal of inflicting a “strategic defeat” on us, we must be prepared for ultimate confrontation and deliver a reciprocal strategic defeat to our enemy.

Under no circumstances should the U.S. and the EU be viewed as outside observers or indifferent arbiters catching signals from Kiev. They are not mediators. They are a direct, active participant in this conflict.

And one last point on Abu Dhabi: do not forget that right now, after the Republicans’ electoral failure, the Democrats are preparing a series of criminal cases against Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The entire Democratic Party’s election campaign was built on the question: “On what basis are private individuals, relatives, and business partners of Trump, who possess no official powers, running key areas of U.S. foreign policy?” This circumstance completely nullifies the legitimacy of any agreements they reach. Trump, as we know, easily betrays and abandons his supporters. If dark clouds gather over Kushner and Witkoff, Trump will instantly renounce any commitments they have made.

Negotiations must be conducted, but one certainly should not expect any turning-point decisions from them.

No one fully knows the real state of affairs inside the Kiev regime itself. If things are completely catastrophic for them, they will of course try to cling to any tactical pause in order to survive the hardest winter and regroup. But why would we want that?

Our troops and our Aerospace Forces have done everything to ensure they do not survive this winter in combat-capable condition. The conditions the other side will offer us will be 99% unacceptable. Why should we destroy with our own hands what has been achieved with the blood of our soldiers?

We need to continue advancing, moving toward complete and unconditional Victory, and count on no one in the West. Count only on the power of Russian weapons, on our spirit, on our great people, and on God.

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