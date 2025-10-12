📌💬 The Modernity it is the Antichrist in our eyes — Alexander Dugin

We could start with one point, with the other point, we could get back in your thought. Concerning first stage I have read your book on Fanged Noumena, and I was very astonished by that. In my eyes it was a kind of total confirmation of traditionalist Guenonian, Evolian or Heideggerian vision of how the world ends.

The technological development, liberation from the human presence, from the Dasein precisely, and a passage to the Artificial Intelligence, to totally technological structures, liberation of the core of the Earth, in order to put the end to all life, that is exactly how we, traditionalists, interpret the main goal, the very nature, the very being, very essence of the Modernity. The Modernity it is the Antichrist in our eyes.

You were considered by us as the most brave, most brilliant, most consequent philosopher, the thinker who is not hesitating to give the whole picture what is going on. Despite the side you choose in that process. That was secondary. The clearness of the main description is here the essential.

The Modernity is interpreted by you as the kind of the will of the Gods-Idiots of Lovecraft, Old Ones, a kind of strange attractor that is the Outside. The Outside presented without veils of humanistic culture. This strange attractior, it is attracting the humanity to this post-human, post-historical pole.

That description was fantastic, developed as well by Reza Negarestani. We could read something very similar in Quentin Meillassoux and Graham Harman. That was confirmation of the most radical presumptions or the intuitions of the radical traditionalists. How all that should end if the humanity will proceed on the way of Western progress.

But now, you rather share more moderate, somehow conservative, multipolar attitude to what is going on. That as well, that demands the big respect. That is much closer to our own position, but I could not too easily discard the difference.

There is early Wittgenstein and late Wittgenstein, totally opposite. There is Lautréamont of the Chant de Maldoror. The Lautréamont of the Poésies.

So, knowing global philosophy and culture, we should be accustomed to the changes in the philosophy of the thinkers. It is not something new. There is very important and very interesting change in your positions that -- with great pleasure and interest -- I’m discovering just now in our online conversation.

This is a transcript of Auron MacIntyre hosting Nick Land and Alexander Dugin in a wide-ranging dialogue on liberalism’s Anglo roots and “paleoliberalism,” the “Empty Summit” (decentralization) versus republican overcoding, empire and sacred politics, plural Daseins and temporalities, eschatology, and whether modern tech/AI and recent “Satanism” accusations signal a religious return rather than simple secular drift.

Read the full transcript here: