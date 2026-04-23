Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Tragedy & Hope in 21st C.'s avatar
Tragedy & Hope in 21st C.
3h

The manifesto reflects years of debate within a relatively specific circle of people who are predominantly linked to the software and high-tech business sectors. They, with a few exceptions, are used to building a company around some idea relatively quickly, hyping it, and selling it before the hype fades. If the business does not work, they abandon it and start another. This life experience is reflected in the way they think. Moreover, most of them, again with a few exceptions, lack an education in the humanities, which leaves them somewhat intellectually devoid of depth.

In any case, merely criticizing them without offering viable alternatives is quite hollow. The world is changing, and changing dramatically, and those who do not adapt will perish. In order to succeed, a positive vision of future development is necessary, not just lamentation over how the old world, with its structures and related values, is being dismantled. So what is your positive vision of the future?

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Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
4h

AI is only a machine,one more new weapon, so you need new weapons.

The Human is the King,a little God.

You must to afraid humans, bad humans with power not the machines, of course if you want to win the war you need weapons and the right persons.

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