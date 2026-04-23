Radio Sputnik, Escalation Show Host: Let’s start with a rather unusual topic concerning the West’s new ideology—or, to be precise, how to interpret it, which is something we still need to figure out. Let’s analyze the Palantir Manifesto released by the United States. What kind of document is this, what are its goals, and what does it actually promise the world?

Here are the summary excerpts of the Manifesto published in The New York Times:

1. Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible. The engineering elite of Silicon Valley has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation.







2. We must rebel against the tyranny of the apps. Is the iPhone our greatest creative if not crowning achievement as a civilization? The object has changed our lives, but it may also now be limiting and constraining our sense of the possible.







3. Free email is not enough. The decadence of a culture or civilization, and indeed its ruling class, will be forgiven only if that culture is capable of delivering economic growth and security for the public.







4. The limits of soft power, of soaring rhetoric alone, have been exposed. The ability of free and democratic societies to prevail requires something more than moral appeal. It requires hard power, and hard power in this century will be built on software.







5. The question is not whether A.I. weapons will be built; it is who will build them and for what purpose. Our adversaries will not pause to indulge in theatrical debates about the merits of developing technologies with critical military and national security applications. They will proceed.







6. National service should be a universal duty. We should, as a society, seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force and only fight the next war if everyone shares in the risk and the cost.







7. If a U.S. Marine asks for a better rifle, we should build it; and the same goes for software. We should as a country be capable of continuing a debate about the appropriateness of military action abroad while remaining unflinching in our commitment to those we have asked to step into harm’s way.







8. Public servants need not be our priests. Any business that compensated its employees in the way that the federal government compensates public servants would struggle to survive.







9. We should show far more grace towards those who have subjected themselves to public life. The eradication of any space for forgiveness—a jettisoning of any tolerance for the complexities and contradictions of the human psyche—may leave us with a cast of characters at the helm we will grow to regret.







10. The psychologization of modern politics is leading us astray. Those who look to the political arena to nourish their soul and sense of self, who rely too heavily on their internal life finding expression in people they may never meet, will be left disappointed.







11. Our society has grown too eager to hasten, and is often gleeful at, the demise of its enemies. The vanquishing of an opponent is a moment to pause, not rejoice.







12. The atomic age is ending. One age of deterrence, the atomic age, is ending, and a new era of deterrence built on A.I. is set to begin.







13. No other country in the history of the world has advanced progressive values more than this one. The United States is far from perfect. But it is easy to forget how much more opportunity exists in this country for those who are not hereditary elites than in any other nation on the planet.







14. American power has made possible an extraordinarily long peace. Too many have forgotten or perhaps take for granted that nearly a century of some version of peace has prevailed in the world without a great power military conflict. At least three generations — billions of people and their children and now grandchildren — have never known a world war.







15. The postwar neutering of Germany and Japan must be undone. The defanging of Germany was an overcorrection for which Europe is now paying a heavy price. A similar and highly theatrical commitment to Japanese pacifism will, if maintained, also threaten to shift the balance of power in Asia.







16. We should applaud those who attempt to build where the market has failed to act. The culture almost snickers at Musk’s interest in grand narrative, as if billionaires ought to simply stay in their lane of enriching themselves… Any curiosity or genuine interest in the value of what he has created is essentially dismissed, or perhaps lurks from beneath a thinly veiled scorn.







17. Silicon Valley must play a role in addressing violent crime. Many politicians across the United States have essentially shrugged when it comes to violent crime, abandoning any serious efforts to address the problem or take on any risk with their constituencies or donors in coming up with solutions and experiments in what should be a desperate bid to save lives.







18. The ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures drives far too much talent away from government service. The public arena—and the shallow and petty assaults against those who dare to do something other than enrich themselves—has become so unforgiving that the republic is left with a significant roster of ineffectual, empty vessels whose ambition one would forgive if there were any genuine belief structure lurking within.







19. The caution in public life that we unwittingly encourage is corrosive. Those who say nothing wrong often say nothing much at all.







20. The pervasive intolerance of religious belief in certain circles must be resisted. The elite’s intolerance of religious belief is perhaps one of the most telling signs that its political project constitutes a less open intellectual movement than many within it would claim.







21. Some cultures have produced vital advances; others remain dysfunctional and regressive. All cultures are now equal. Criticism and value judgments are forbidden. Yet this new dogma glosses over the fact that certain cultures and indeed subcultures . . . have produced wonders. Others have proven middling, and worse, regressive and harmful.







22. We must resist the shallow temptation of a vacant and hollow pluralism. We, in America and more broadly the West, have for the past half century resisted defining national cultures in the name of inclusivity. But inclusion into what?

Alexander Dugin: Let’s remind our listeners what Palantir is. It is one of the key startups created by Peter Thiel and Alex Karp in Silicon Valley. They are developing a system for global surveillance of everything happening on the planet: in space, in the civil society of Western countries, and far beyond their borders. All these databases converge into unified hubs, into centers which, despite their formal “private” status, are deeply integrated into the system of intelligence agencies and political decision-making.

In fact, we are witnessing the construction of an Orwellian world in which absolutely all sensors, satellites, phones, and any devices capable of transmitting a signal are connected to a single network. The line between online and offline is blurring, becoming seamless. Huge arrays of artificial intelligence decode, catalog, and accumulate all of this in one place in real time. We find ourselves in a society of total control, the kind George Orwell wrote about in his dystopian 1984: “eyes” everywhere, devices everywhere, and Big Brother relentlessly watching everyone.

Palantir is that Big Brother today. It is no longer just a company with a multibillion-dollar turnover—it is the embodiment of the West itself and its technological superiority. As soon as we come into contact with anything digital—and we do this constantly—we instantly fall within its sphere of influence. Everything we say, write, and do near even a turned-off gadget instantly becomes the property of this surveillance system.

And Palantir is, in essence, a Matrix that has already been created and launched, putting humanity on the path toward total, meticulous control. Consider what we have encountered during the Special Military Operation: this is not merely a new war; it is a new way of life. Drones, tracking systems, satellites, secure communication channels, and high-precision guidance are virtually eliminating the advantages that formed the basis of traditional battles. Tanks, ships, infantry, and even individual soldiers are losing their former significance right before our eyes.

Today, robots, artificial intelligence, and instant data transmission rule the roost, hacking information and immediately triggering political and informational processes. Statements by politicians around the world, combined with these technologies, create a wall that is extremely difficult to break through. We have encountered something unexpected. We are marching toward victory, but this war would have been won long ago and decisively were it not for these new parameters, these forms of civilization and warfare entirely unknown to us.

Behind the disputes within American politics, behind Trump’s election and his strange behavior—when he posts twenty contradictory messages a day—the contours of the real power we are dealing with are gradually emerging. This is Palantir, or the “Technological Republic”, named after Alex Karp’s book. Previously, many thought it was merely an ambitious startup promoting its product in the defense sector to attract customers. It turned out to be something much greater.

It is the West’s new philosophy, the path by which it seeks to preserve its hegemony and unipolar system. Plan B for the global elites is to defeat those who uphold traditional values and an alternative understanding of reality. The Epstein scandal, Trump’s strange moves, the new conflicts — all of this is part of a single mosaic called Palantir.

Alex Karp’s Technological Republic has turned out to be not just a project, but the key to deciphering what we are dealing with today. The recently published manifesto—the “mini-manifesto” of 22 points based on Karp’s book—directly states: the humanistic values of the past are no longer needed. The proposal is that liberal humanism be consigned to history in favor of the ruthless advancement of interests through violence, power, and domination.

The recipe for saving the unipolar world, which has begun to crack, is total global surveillance and the concentration of big data in the hands of the United States. It is no coincidence that Peter Thiel and Alex Karp, regulars at the Bilderberg Club and the World Economic Forum, are now dictating this agenda. The fact that Thiel’s name appears on Epstein’s lists almost more frequently than any other—along with the names of people from Trump’s inner circle—only underscores the nature of this elite. The manifesto itself contains a call to ignore the psychological or moral “peculiarities” of the representatives of this new ruling class.

In one of its points, the authors of this manifesto urge us not to be too harsh on the “psychological deviations”— in essence, the perversions—of political and economic leaders. The logic is this: if these people are creative and drive technology forward, society must show leniency toward their “peculiarities,” no matter how monstrous they may be. We are dealing with outright techno-fascism in its most radical form.

The sole criterion for success here is declared to be technological development. According to the manifesto, nuclear weapons take a back seat—possession of artificial intelligence becomes the new deterrent. Welcome to “The Matrix.” One of the most shocking points is the call to abandon the restrictions imposed on Germany and Japan after World War II. They are being offered the chance to once again become powerful militarized structures, but now under the full digital control of Palantir.

In effect, this amounts to dismantling the Yalta system and completely overturning the outcomes of World War II. Traditional international law no longer means anything. Might makes right, and power lies with those who control information and methods of total surveillance. We’ve woken up in this world in April 2026. Against the backdrop of the rollout of Neuralink chips and talk of the technological singularity, we find ourselves in a post-liberal, techno-fascist dictatorship. Humanism and human rights have been cast aside into the dustbin of history. Now the rule of technocratic elites is openly proclaimed, and they do not even attempt to hide their true goals.

Continue: