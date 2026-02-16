U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s speech at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, 2026, differed significantly from the analogous address delivered by Vice President JD Vance at the same conference a year earlier.

Last year’s speech by Vance was, in essence, a triumph of MAGA—the ideology under whose banner Donald Trump came to power after winning the presidential election for a second time. The U.S. vice president laid out before the Europeans (most of whom were globalists) Washington’s new course towards strengthening the United States as a fully sovereign pole within the context of a multipolar world, as well as the end of the era of globalism. Vance did not conceal his disdain for the Europeans and sharply criticized their left-liberal ideology. The absence of hysterical Russophobic incantations and curses in his speech was perceived by the Euro-globalist elite almost as a “pro-Russian position.” The overall impression was that Atlanticism had collapsed and that the collective West had split into two independent systems: American nationalism (America First) and a fragment of failed globalism represented by the EU.

This time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke in Munich. His address reflected the transformations that U.S. policy has undergone over the intervening period. Importantly, Rubio himself is a neocon; he is oriented towards strengthening Atlantic solidarity, continuing and even intensifying hegemonic policy in Latin America (it was Rubio who promoted the invasion of Venezuela, the overthrow of Maduro, as well as intervention and regime change in Cuba), and escalating tensions with Russia. At the same time, Marco Rubio seeks to fit into Trump’s conservative rhetoric and criticizes the left-liberal agenda (albeit far more mildly than MAGA—and Vance in particular).

First and foremost, Rubio reassured EU leaders regarding the preservation of Atlanticist solidarity. According to him, “in a time of headlines heralding the end of the transatlantic era, let it be known and clear to all that this is neither our goal nor our wish, because for us Americans, our home may be in the Western Hemisphere, but we will always be a child of Europe.” And further: “For the United States and Europe, we belong together.”

The transatlantic era, therefore, continues. At the same time, in the spirit of classical neoconservatism, Rubio emphasized Europe’s strategic dimension. He stated: “We want Europe to be strong. …our destiny is and will always be intertwined with yours, because we know that the fate of Europe will never be irrelevant to our own.” The Secretary of State also assured that nothing threatens NATO: “We do not seek to separate, but to revitalize an old friendship and renew the greatest civilization in human history. What we want is a reinvigorated alliance…”

Rubio spoke critically of the left-liberal system of values; however, he mainly explained the fallacy of liberal democrats’ false hopes—their complacency and confidence in guaranteed global dominance after the collapse of the USSR. Rubio said: “But the euphoria of this triumph led us to a dangerous delusion: that we had entered, quote, ‘the end of history’; that every nation would now be a liberal democracy; that the ties formed by trade and by commerce alone would now replace nationhood; that the rules-based global order—an overused term—would now replace the national interest; and that we would now live in a world without borders where everyone became a citizen of the world. This was a foolish idea that ignored both human nature and it ignored the lessons of over 5,000 years of recorded human history.”

