Alexander Dugin argues that the murder of Charlie Kirk and the Greater Israel project have fatefully split the Western political edifice, just recently held together by liberal globalism, into three opposing poles, leaving the “collective West” teetering on the brink of revolution.

A number of fundamentally important events have taken place in world politics recently. On the one hand, there was the murder of Charlie Kirk, a Christian conservative and one of the key figures of the MAGA movement. His funeral ceremony brought together hundreds of thousands, including the entire American government, hosted the historic reconciliation of Trump and Elon Musk, and symbolised the conservative half of American society’s determination to radically change the entire system in the face of the threat of mass-scale liberal terror.

On the other hand, there is the circumstance that Britain, Canada and Australia (i.e., the Commonwealth), as well as Portugal (a traditional ally of the British Empire) have recognised Palestine. Prime Minister Netanyahu, pursuing the policy of building a Greater Israel and waging real genocide against the Palestinian population of Gaza, has cursed these countries and their leaders, and promised terrible retribution.

At the same time, Trump and the US are entirely on Netanyahu’s side, while the European countries of NATO appear to be opposed.

What is going on?

Clearly, the collective West is split. Over many lines and positions. In particular in regards to Greater Israel.

The picture is as follows: the left-wing globalists, all of Soros’s networks, and the US Democratic Party are for Palestine and against Netanyahu. They are the ones directing the Sumud Flotilla with Greta Thunberg to Gaza. On their side are the Muslims of Europe and the US, Salafists and leftists with their Cultural Marxism, transgenders, furries, BLM, LGBT, and illegal immigrants (all of which are banned in Russia). This is the front of Trump’s opponents.

The other pole is AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, an influential Israeli lobby), the Neocons, right-wing Zionists, part of MAGA (the minority, while figures like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, Matt Gaetz, and recently even Charlie Kirk have been against Netanyahu), and, most importantly, Trump himself. On the whole, all of them are also critical of Islam over its cultural expansion and of China over its incredible economic and technological growth.

Continue:

Share

Leave a comment