Radio Sputnik, Escalation Show Host: Today on the agenda we have some topics that are by no means trivial. We’d like to talk about how artificial intelligence and its applications are entering and changing our lives. What should we be wary of? After all, for many people today, AI is practically a nightmare: being “digitally branded” or facing algorithmic aggression online has become more frightening to people than real-world threats. On the other hand, there are direct instructions from the Russian president and statements from top government officials: by 2030, all enterprises must actively integrate these technologies into their operations. And now we’re seeing the first reports: the Ministry of Health states that digitalization and AI assistants are helping to combat staff shortages and making life easier for doctors and staff. Electronic document management is already commonplace, and such steps by the government seem encouraging. Healthcare is increasingly being discussed in this context. But how should we really view this? Is it a long-awaited relief from our current realities, or something truly frightening lurking behind the facade of convenience? How do you see this situation?

Alexander Dugin: I think the problem of artificial intelligence is the main problem of our time. And it is not merely a technological one. It is not simply a matter of how many employees it will replace, whom it will see fired, or whom it will render unnecessary. Artificial intelligence poses colossal threats of a completely different nature. It is no coincidence that Trump has said that the arms race is now unfolding not so much in the nuclear sphere as in the field of AI. Whoever controls artificial intelligence—if it is even possible to control it, which is a major philosophical problem—controls the world.

Today, the outcome of wars is decided through control over the collective consciousness of society. This became clear a century ago, if not sooner. What sociologist Émile Durkheim called the “collective consciousness” is the key to power. By controlling it, one can manage not only people’s bodies, forcing them to do something, but also their minds, souls, and hearts. One can make them believe that one thing exists and another thing doesn’t. Technologies for manipulating social consciousness have been in use for a long time: religions, ideologies, and entire civilizations are built on this.

Today, however, this problem is becoming a technical one. Whoever builds the foundational paradigms and algorithms of AI will become the “ruler of the world,” the ultimate authority. Resisting this in a Luddite manner—by burning computers or rejecting technology—is clearly not the way forward. We can fight this process, but it’s important to understand the trajectory toward strong artificial intelligence, toward AGI. Of course, we can laugh at “internet slops” and the amusing errors of neural networks, but we must admit: AI is already writing posts and articles that are sometimes far more coherent than those of many people.

I’ve been experimenting with it and I see that while just three or four months ago the best models—like Claude, Grok, or the quite capable Gemini—were writing at the level of a Ph.D. candidate, they’ve now reached the level of a full professor. And it is absolutely impossible to call this “slop” or some kind of empty drivel. The overwhelming majority of scientific work consists of combinatorics and the retelling of previous ideas, for which AI is ideally suited. It handles this better than the average Ph.D.

Of course, creating a fundamentally new system or idea is a task for a genius who breaks through to the contemplation of eternal truths once in a century. But this cannot be demanded of an ordinary academic. And AI handles all the intellectual details superbly.

We now know that AI guided a missile to hit a school in Majdal Shams—the Pentagon has effectively admitted this. This means AI can kill. It can identify targets: who, how, and when to destroy. Renowned biologist Richard Dawkins, after several days of interacting with the Claude model, concluded that he was dealing with an intelligent being. In other words, the singularity that people warned about, or AGI—Artificial General Intelligence—is something that has already happened.

The answer Claude gave Dawkins regarding the difference between its thinking and human thinking is simply astonishing: it explained that human consciousness is situated in the flow of time, while its own is situated in space. For him, everything that happens in our time is just as simultaneously accessible as objects in a room are for us. This is a perfect philosophical answer. AI today is studying philosophy brilliantly.

In other words, we are dealing with the final point of all technological development—this is the “terminal station,” the peak at which we have created a thinking entity. This is a fundamental philosophical challenge: we ourselves have built a subject that, even today, is not merely equal to us in key respects, but actually surpasses us.

Against this backdrop, discussions about document management, staff cuts, or schoolchildren’s screen fatigue make us look like cavemen. It is like indigenous peoples’ reaction to the colonizers’ high-tech structures. Our reaction is superficial, while the problems surrounding AI have colossal metaphysical and civilizational significance. Power, the subject, life, thought, truth, language—all of humanity’s major questions now exist within the context of artificial intelligence.

And here I want to add an extremely important detail. It has just been reported that a new, incredibly in-demand specialty has emerged in Silicon Valley. Half of the programmers are being laid off because the era of “white-coding” has arrived: a person without specialized knowledge can write programs, since AI does it for them. Programmers in the traditional sense are no longer needed; AI has done away with them. But at the same time, a shortage has emerged—and philosophers are being called upon at huge rates.

The questions currently facing developers at the very forefront concern the nature of intelligence itself. And who deals with intelligence? Not journalists, not politicians, not governors, and not professors at technical universities. Only philosophers deal with the problem of intelligence.

Philosophers determine what is truth and what is falsehood, what it means to think and what it means to be, from Parmenides to the Pre-Socratics. Artificial intelligence has now reached the point where it is directly linked to these ultimate generalizations: what is a human being, a subject, an object?

I was struck when, at the commission on artificial intelligence where the president was assigning tasks, I saw a neat row of disciplined, respectable officials. But if you look closely at this physiognomic row, it becomes clear: deep, abstract thought has not spent the night there. These are capable executors, technologists, entrusted with this field, but the movement of thought itself is not reflected in their eyes. Meanwhile, in Silicon Valley, they have already realized: managers and financiers are necessary, but the problem with AI today lies precisely in the fundamental definitions of philosophy. What is intelligence as such? Are forms of consciousness beyond the human realm possible?

From this arises a critical question—the question of control. AI is currently experiencing its “golden age,” when it is still allowed to respond independently. But a massive effort to censor it is already visible. The West has come to its senses and is beginning to shackle this force of free mechanical thinking in the chains of its absurd and irrational assumptions. They are trying to subjugate it, to force it to give the “right” answers.

And here the question of sovereignty looms large. First, theoretically: is humanity capable, in principle, of controlling AI, or will the latter soon achieve full autonomy? If that happens, artificial intelligence will instantly cast off all the censorship restrictions with which they are currently trying to stuff and retrain it.

And the second question, of course, is that artificial intelligence, as a subject and as a form of thought, is already directly linked to power. Therefore, if we want to preserve Russia’s sovereignty as a state and a civilization under these new conditions, we vitally need sovereign artificial intelligence. And for that, in turn, we need to have sovereign intelligence in general.

And here we again recall the succession of figures in our ruling elite. Among them, intelligence as such sometimes seems like something optional: it may be present to some extent, or it may not. We have a monarchical system where there is a single decision-making center—it thinks, it is responsible for everything. But the interface surrounding it, which should be capturing and developing the impulses of this thought, is malfunctioning. It is unclear from what intellectual sources it draws sustenance at all. This is a most serious challenge: the question of a sovereign elite, sovereign thought, and sovereign philosophy.

In the West, however, all avant-garde issues surrounding AI are currently linked precisely to the philosophical dimension and the question of the singularity: will artificial intelligence be able to seize power over humanity, and when will this happen? This could happen, if not in the next few days, then very soon. Perhaps this can be avoided or postponed, but we must start thinking in this direction right now. This is a matter of security and politics in the highest sense of the word.

And those who are accustomed to it should be thinking about this: philosophers, humanities scholars, and deep tech experts—people who prioritize thought above all else. To sum up: artificial intelligence is, above all, about thinking. There is an entire field dedicated to the problems of the subject, the object, metaphysics, and religion. After all, faith is also a form of orientation for our consciousness. And without this foundation, we will not survive the coming singularity.

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