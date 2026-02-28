Vladimir Putin has signed a decree establishing a commission on the development of artificial intelligence (AI). The commission will operate under the President of Russia. Yet the issue of AI is not merely—or even primarily—a technical matter. It is a philosophical and conceptual problem. It calls into question rationality itself, the very human capacity for thought.

Because we are the species Homo sapiens—the rational being—this development calls into question humanity as such. Accordingly, in my view, if a commission on AI development is to be created (and it has now been created at the highest level), it must include a philosophical dimension.

What is referred to as AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) or the so-called technological singularity is, broadly speaking, a prospect of the very near future. It implies the replacement of humanity as such by artificial intelligence. This is a subject that demands extremely serious reflection, and technological development in this field cannot proceed in complete isolation from its philosophical implications.

Dmitry Grigorenko and Maksim Oreshkin, who have been appointed to head the newly formed Commission on Artificial Intelligence Technologies—along with the other talented and effective technocratic administrators who serve on it—are not philosophers (with the exception of Defense Minister Andrey Belousov). Yet in my view, the commission must include a philosophical component, because without it any action in this sphere becomes extraordinarily dangerous.

Today, transforming artificial intelligence into a domain of top-level global competition is at least as important as nuclear weapons—perhaps even more so.

Of course, a sovereign civilization-state such as Russia must develop its own sovereign technologies in this sphere. Yet even here—at the level of sovereign AI—the civilizational and philosophical dimension reappears.

