Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Autonomy4Life
3m

“Modern man is incapable of pure experience of Nothing.” Modern man is held in a constant state of stress and tension. Only with extensive practice of being still can one find the “Nothingness”. To cease to exist, no time, no thoughts, no dreaming, no sense of existence at all. Only when you return to consciousness do you appreciate the peace that passes all understanding. You know that you should have been afraid of being nothing, like a death, yet you yearn to return there for the “freedom” it gave you. People fear death because they identify with the body and postulate they may have a spirit or soul. They are detached from the idea they are a spirit with a body. In the same way Christians focus on the earthly life of Jesus failing to embrace that his mission & message was entirely spiritual.

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Autonomy4Life's avatar
Autonomy4Life
14m

Modern man is incapable of pure experience of Nothing.”

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