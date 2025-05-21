Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony James Hall's avatar
Anthony James Hall
9h

Canada should leave NATO behind and ally with Russia. We share much in common as huge, sparsely-populated countries with vast treasure chests of natural resources to protect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Giorgio Taverniti's avatar
Giorgio Taverniti
6h

It is good to dream! And be positive! Mr Dugin believes that Trump has the same enemies as Russia, that is a very foggy way to look at the reality on the ground. Iran will soon be attacked by the Nazi Zionist State backed by the green light from Trump. Iran is a strategically allied with Russia and, Russia cannot afford to let down Iran as it has done with Assad in Syria and Lebanon. The only agreement that is visibly possible is that Russia allows the realisation of the Nazi Zionist dream over Palestine , Syria, Lebanon an beyond. But to let down Iran in a War against the USA and the Nazi Zionist occupying Palestine will be a tragic tactical and strategic mistake by the Russian Federation. The secret services on many countries are working without stop to push Putin and Trump against each other and, I firmly believe that they will achieve their goals. Putin is well aware that the internal enemies are assiduously working against him and, will even try to assassinate Putin and Trump if he doesn’t follow the strategy built up since decades by the Deep State, for the Partition of the Russian Federation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture