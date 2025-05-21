Every personal exchange between Putin and Trump represents a very important step toward clarifying the new architecture of the world. But, of course, the issue of Ukraine cannot be resolved either in yesterday’s phone conversation or in any upcoming potential meetings between our presidents. One crucial element is missing in this picture — our military superiority.

Despite our recent successful advances, we have not yet achieved clear superiority over the enemy in the course of military operations. Yes, we are up against the entire West, and that obviously explains a lot. But the fact remains: we have not yet secured a position of strength from which we could say, “This satisfies us, this is victory — this is our territory, and this is the buffer zone.”

From such a position, we could offer the enemy terms of surrender — perhaps even compromising to a degree, for instance by ceding the western regions of Ukraine, had we first taken control of them.

At present, however, we do not, strictly speaking, have the preconditions for conducting peace negotiations. As things stand, they cannot lead to anything substantial. And there is no reason to believe that Trump himself would hand us those military-strategic results on a silver platter. That lies beyond the realm of possibility. Therefore, in the near future, all conversations between Putin and Trump, on our end, will be focused on something else.

Trump truly does want to end this war. But the conditions for its conclusion must be different from what is currently on offer. And the guarantee of that lies in our military victories over the Kiev regime and in establishing control, in addition to the four regions already liberated, over at least another four or five regions of former Ukraine. In fact, only then could real peace negotiations begin. But we are still far from that point, and so the war is not over for us, because there has been no real victory. A ceasefire under these circumstances would amount to admitting defeat — and that would be fatal for our state.

Of course, many understand this perfectly well — Putin above all. However, Trump wants to end the war as quickly as possible, on what he sees as “neutral” grounds. But even such “neutral” terms are categorically unacceptable to us — no matter how much we may appreciate Trump’s goodwill in wanting to end the war. Naturally, we cannot afford to disregard that goodwill, and it is very important that the U.S. President — the same one whose country we are fighting and have fought on the Ukrainian front — has said, “This is not my war,” thereby allowing many things to finally shift from deadlock.

Yes, conveying to Trump that Russia seeks only victory is probably very difficult. But our president is a great historical leader, and I hope he can do so in a way that avoids direct confrontation with Trump — especially since we are dealing with an entirely new world order, which can and must be discussed. It is thus vital to communicate to Trump the most important idea: his enemies are our enemies — and vice versa. After all, the very forces that unleashed the war against us in Ukraine are the same ones who launched war against Trump and his supporters within the United States itself.

At this point, the European Union is effectively the last stronghold of the globalists in Europe. In every election across European countries, it fights simultaneously against both Putin and Trump (a case in point: the elections in Romania, where, through fraud and other manipulations, victory was stolen from the sovereigntist George Simion — a candidate who was not so much pro-Russian as pro-Trump). As always, globalists are acting with extraordinary deceit: they want Trump to keep fighting for them in Ukraine against Russia. They aim to use him to deliver a strategic defeat to our country, and to drag him into a war that will prove fatal for him, weakening his position among his own base and ultimately leading to his downfall.

I believe it is very important for Trump to fully understand all of this. And I hope Putin will be able to clearly explain it to him, with solid arguments: that the enemies of Russia are the enemies of Trump, and the enemies of Trump are the enemies of Russia. In fact, this rejection of globalism should be the foundation upon which our new relationship — and perhaps even our new alliance — is built.

Order Alexander Dugin’s The Trump Revolution here.

