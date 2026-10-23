Among almost 100 books that I have written not a single one is dedicated to Zionism or Jews. There is a volume from Noomakhia series about The Logos of Semites but it includes Akkadians, Amoreans, Chaldeans, Arabs and also Jews. This book isn’t still published in English.

One can’t be responsible for spreading antisemitism with no books, articles, texts, messages on this topic but with extensive writings on all other issues. Behind the great rise of anti-Zionism stand Soros and left liberals who are far away from my antiglobalism & traditionalism.

At the same time you should be blind for not to remark how radical pro-Zionist stand has undermined and almost destroyed MAGA and Trump with whom my sympathies were in the beginning. I had hopes in MAGA that were spoiled by excessive Zionism - “Christian” or not.

The neocons (like this dirty dead pervert Lindsey Graham* and Mark Levine) bear the responsibility for Trump’s failures. And their unconditional support for Netanyahu, Gaza genocide and Iran war were the reasons of the very probable loss of midterms. It is obvious truth.

There are people who blame Jews for all negative issues in the modern world. I blame Western Modernity that was the (wrong, fatal) choice of European intellectual elite after the end of Middle Ages. The Jews joined the process much later. I am against the Modern World.

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*Lindsey Graham is designated a terrorist and extremist in Russia