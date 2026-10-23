Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Watchingtheweasels's avatar
Watchingtheweasels
4d

"One can’t be responsible for spreading antisemitism with no books, articles, texts, messages on this topic."

Once, antisemitism referred to someone who didn't like Jews. Today, it refers to someone Jews don't like. Actual guilt or innocence has little to do with it.

Reply
Share
Bill Rattigan's avatar
Bill Rattigan
4d

Western Modernity, otherwise known as the "Epstein class.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture