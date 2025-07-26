The real nature of Deep State is still unclear.

Carl Schmitt divided the political power at two parts - potestas directa and protests indirecta. Obviously Deep State is protestas indirecta. But the power is the highest instance of decision making. A real sovereignty is where such decisions are taken.

The POTUS and political parties and media and oligarchies and public opinion are certainly controlled. By whom? What is this potestas indirecta that holds the real leverage over society?

Recognition of Palestine State: the split in International Deep State. Left globalists (both Macron guys, Starmer, Carney, Bernie Sanders, Blinken, Biden) are against Netanyahu Greater Israel. Right globalists (neocons, Lindsey Graham, M.Levin, Trump) are pro-Greater Israel.

The centre (Deep State) is divided over Palestine issue. MAGA as well. Some follow Trump by loyalist feelings and because Netanyahu is Nazi and racist. Some are against Israel because they don’t like Israel and Mossad control over US.

Both right wing globalists and left wing globalists are against Russia and in favour of Zelensky. Most MAGA is opposite to Zelensky and indifferent (other sympathetic) to Putin. Some are pro-Zelensky because he is Nazi and racist.

Twisted ideological turns.

Share

Leave a comment