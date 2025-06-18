For all traditional Christian confessions modern Israel is theologically nothing. For orthodox religious Jews all Christians are heretics who follow “wrong god”. So the Dutch Protestant sect of Judeo-Christians of XVII century was heresy both for Christians and Jews.

Modern Israel is something theologically important only to part of modern Jews who either think that there is no need to wait for Messiah that is on delay and it is time to replace him, or don’t care about Talmudic prohibition to restore Israel before his coming.

Israel is artificial post colonial creation of secondary strategic importance for the West as geopolitical entity. That is why realists like Mearsheimer can not understand obsession with it in US foreign policy.

Modern Israel obtains real religious value only in Protestant sects that share dispensationalist idea - Scoffield Bible and Russia=Gog weird theories. According to them the Jews should be baptised in Christianity in the moment of Second Coming that for them will be first one.

Dispensationalism is common to some Protestant sects in US but it is still very marginal. More than that Judeo-Christianity has another version where WASP are considered the real Jews (10 tribes). British Israelism.

Some Judeo-Christians from Dutch and Britain were followers of Jewish pseudo- Messiah Sabbatai Zevi who can be considered as one of the first Zionists.

So today we are dealing with marginal sect both in Judaism and Christianity that pushes the humanity toward nuclear suicide without any reason at all. Why it is so powerful? All that is very strange and ominous.

But still it can have nothing to do with modern State of Israel if they are to be baptised.

Generally speaking after genocide in Gaza we can discuss Israel and Zionism and Judaism in its different tendencies in more calm manner without any exaggerated presumption and risk to be stigmatised as “Anti-Semitic” Btw Palestinians are Arabs, hence Semitic.

If Iran would attack Israel first I presume the theological discussion about war would be considerably different.

