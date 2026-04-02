Radio Sputnik Host, Escalation Show: The topic of today’s programme is inevitably tied to the Middle East. Whatever global context we consider, every issue today—be it the economy or high politics—is, in one way or another, tied to events in this region. Let’s start with the most hotly debated aspect at the moment: the likelihood of a ground operation by US forces against Iran. We are no longer talking just about the islands. Predictions of a possible attack on the coastline or even on strategic targets directly on the mainland are becoming increasingly common. The situation is paradoxical: from a military standpoint, Iran’s leadership has repeatedly stated that they are literally ‘waiting’ for this invasion so they can deliver a decisive blow. Tehran’s political leadership is projecting confidence, emphasising that it is not afraid of direct aggression. In your view: how realistic is a US ground operation in Iran? Is this a deliberate plan, a bluff, or a risky game with extremely high stakes? And, if it actually takes place, what fundamental purpose might such an attack serve?

Alexander Dugin: Here, one must consider the broader context. American operations involving invasion and regime change in recent decades have succeeded only under one condition: there had to be a layer within the leadership of the target country that had already concluded a traitorous agreement with the Americans. Without this, they never succeeded in anything — such operations did not even begin.

The scenario is always the same: first, threats are issued, troops are deployed, and air strikes are launched. Then — whether by the Americans, their local allies, or ‘their own’ hands — the figure embodying resistance, sovereignty and consolidation is eliminated. They are either discredited or physically eliminated.

And then comes the inevitable betrayal. I am referring to what I call ‘the sixth column’. This is not the ‘fifth column’ that takes to the streets to protest — in repressive regimes, such as China or Iran, they can simply be arrested, and that is the end of the matter. The ‘sixth column’ is the Americans’ main strategy and the greatest danger. These are people in the highest echelons of power, close to the sovereign state ruler. There is always someone ready to strike a deal with Washington in order to rise from second or third in command to first. Since the Americans declare war specifically on the leader, those next in line enter into negotiations in order to drastically change their social status.

That is the only thing that has ever worked. Ever.

In Iran, however, the situation is different. Ironically, the potential ‘sixth column’ — those who, in theory, could have struck a deal with the Americans — was swept away by the very first strikes by the US and Israel. There is simply no one left in the leadership who is prepared for separate negotiations.

Identifying the ‘sixth column’ is extremely difficult: formally, these people are absolutely loyal; they swear allegiance to the state, yet in reality they play secret games with the enemy. It was precisely on them that Washington relied in Iraq, Libya and Syria; all the ‘colour revolutions’ from Venezuela to the Middle East were built on this principle. But today, there is no such scenario in Iran. For the first time in a long while, the Americans will have to fight for real.

They face a country with a population of 90 million and a landscape even more impassable than Afghanistan’s. The Iranians will not forgive the deaths of their leaders and children — the killing of 165 girls by missiles has united people against the aggressor, even those who disliked the regime. Defeating such a people in high-altitude terrain, following such monstrous crimes by American imperialism, seems an impossible task. America simply lacks such experience. If they decide on a full-scale invasion, it will become a second Vietnam for them, only far more terrible and protracted. This campaign will drag on for years and is highly likely to end in disaster.

Moreover, the US has virtually no allies for a ground operation. Israel is on the brink: the IDF is suffering colossal losses in Lebanon, the ‘Iron Dome’ intercepts only a small fraction of the rockets, and the country’s territory itself is gradually turning into a version of Gaza under a barrage of strikes from Hezbollah and Yemen. Israel is on its last legs; a mass exodus of the population is about to begin there – they have no time to help an ally. As for the Arab monarchies, their infrastructure has been undermined, and they themselves are too accustomed to a life of luxury and financial speculation to go to war. Some of them, such as Qatar, may well refuse to get involved in this adventure altogether.

Resistance in support of Iran will flare up in at least four major hotspots: Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and the Lebanese Hezbollah. What the Israeli occupiers are doing today in southern Lebanon is provoking revulsion not only among the Shia, but also among the whole of Lebanese society, which was previously prepared to make any deal with the West. In Syria, the situation is no less tense: even if al-Sharaa was brought to power with the involvement of the CIA and Mossad, he is compelled to respond to the people’s aspirations, and the Syrian ‘streets’ are fiercely anti-Israeli.

This anti-Zionist sentiment is capable of stirring up the Sunni world, particularly in Saudi Arabia, Egypt or Algeria. All it takes is a spark — for example, an attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Yesterday, the Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa was barred from entering Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. This is an unprecedented act (the first in a thousand years), which has sparked a wave of outrage across the Catholic world. If the Zionists take radical steps against Islamic holy sites, Israel will find itself at a critical juncture. How can there be any talk of a ‘Greater Israel’ when the very existence of the state is in question?

And so, in this catastrophic situation, having failed to protect its allies in the Middle East and secure its ‘Oil-Epstein’ Gulf monarchies, Trump’s America is preparing to launch a ground operation. This is taking place against the backdrop of a global energy lockdown. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is dealing a colossal blow to the economies of China, Japan, India and Europe. We, too, cannot — and, to put it bluntly, we have no burning desire to — supply our enemies with resources.

Trump is trying to justify the invasion with the need to ‘open’ the strait, but the reality is far more dire. Last night, Iranian forces struck desalination plants in Israel which supplied 47% of the country’s water. In the Middle East, water is more valuable than oil, and now similar facilities in Kuwait and the UAE have also been put out of action in response to the strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

Launching a ground operation under such conditions is geopolitical suicide. Trump lacks consolidated support at home: he faces opposition not only from the Democrats but also from a significant portion of his own electorate. His approval ratings are at rock bottom, and once the first coffins start arriving in America, the political context will become utterly unbearable for him.

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