Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
4d

To understand the meaning of a Prophecy was always a big problem.

Useful idiots with power.

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dean myers's avatar
dean myers
4d

War is HELL coming !!

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