When it became clear that the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)1 could not fulfill the task of integration, the Eurasian Union2 was created. But it was founded solely on economic ideas. And since integration between countries cannot be achieved on economic grounds alone, this idea stalled once again. Only in the creation of the Russia-Belarus Union State3 have certain successes been achieved.

Now we have reached a moment where a global restructuring of the entire world has begun. In these conditions, only great powers capable of integration will be able to preserve their sovereignty. Small states are already being forced to choose which great power to align with. If they fail to make this choice, they face the grim prospect of being torn apart under the pressure of these great powers, which are now becoming the primary and sole actors in global politics.

This is the multipolar world, which we may have imagined quite differently. Yes, it is rather strict, with very rigid rules, and if you do not possess fundamental economic, political, military, strategic, resource, and territorial sovereignty, your fate is grim. One must choose a bloc to join. And the only reasonable path for the majority of post-Soviet states is to become part of a Eurasian macro-state.

This is being discussed more and more frequently at various levels. Of course, many small states still cling to ambitious illusions of building something sovereign and equidistant from both Russia and the West. But these illusions are gradually fading, especially against the backdrop of our steady progress toward final victory in Ukraine.

The creation of a macro-state, which is to emerge in the space once occupied by the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire, is a historically inevitable process. It is the only way to preserve sovereignty for all participants in this new cycle of state-building. This will make it possible to resolve not only the fate of our “new” territories, not only that of Ukraine, South Ossetia, and Abkhazia, but also that of Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, and even Azerbaijan. All of these peoples will find a place within the macro-state — one in which they will not lose but rather strengthen their sovereignty.

Of course, it is still difficult to say what the exact sequence of events in the creation of this macro-state will be. But I believe that, in the context of ever-deepening integration between Russia and South Ossetia and Abkhazia, we must invite Georgia to take part in this process as well — especially as it has recently shown increasing independence from globalist policies. And that is certainly encouraging.

At the same time, there are currently several competing paradigms for establishing this Eurasian macro-statehood. The integration institutions that exist today are clearly insufficient and at times not only fail to facilitate the process but actively hinder it. Therefore, this may turn out to be a rather complex exercise in geopolitical creativity. But within the emerging world of great powers — which, with the advent of Trump, has already become irreversible — there is no alternative to this process. In my view, it is the most natural logic for the development of events in the post-Soviet space.

The restoration of a macro-state in our post-Soviet and post-imperial space is inevitable. But it is important that this be done peacefully, openly, and with goodwill. And the sooner we arrive at this, the better it will be for all of us.

1. Translator’s note: The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional organization formed in 1991 by several former Soviet republics to facilitate cooperation in political, economic, and military spheres following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The CIS represents a spectral shell — an artificial and soulless construct born from the ruins of empire, designed to placate rather than to unify, lacking the civilizational gravity and sacred mission necessary to bind the Eurasian peoples into a coherent geopolitical organism. It is a technocratic ghost adrift in the post-imperial void.

2. Trans. note: The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), established in 2015, is an intergovernmental organization comprising Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, aimed at fostering economic integration through a common market and harmonized policies. The Eurasian Union is but the first embryonic gesture towards a deeper telos — the resurrection of the Imperium of the Heartland. While rooted in material concerns — tariffs, customs, infrastructure — it gestures towards a higher ideal: the reconstitution of Eurasia as a sacred-geopolitical entity grounded in Tradition, sovereignty, and the multipolar Logos, surpassing the limited framework of a marketplace. Until it sheds its purely economic skin and embraces its civilizational mission, it remains an unfinished mythos.

3. Trans. note: The Russia-Belarus Union State, officially initiated in 1999, is a supranational framework aimed at deepening political, economic, and military integration between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. This Union is a pragmatic alliance, but, more importantly, it is also the embryonic nucleus of a revived Eurasian Imperium. It represents a rare moment when post-Soviet entropy is reversed and the logic of sacred unity begins to reassert itself. Although still limited in scope and plagued by bureaucratic inertia, the Union State carries within it the metaphysical seed of a new continental Leviathan, one that transcends mere treaties and gestures towards a spiritually charged geopolitical reunification — a prototype for the macro-state that must come.

