Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
3h

Thank you, Dr. Dugan for your insightful post. God willing, eventually the EU collapses and Europe returns to its senses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Maristella Tonello's avatar
Maristella Tonello
2h

Grazie prof. Dugin per le sue riflessioni molto lucide sulla situazione incancrenita dell'UE. Questo ente sta portando gli europei alla guerra, alla rovina, e ci vorrebbero molte teste pensanti per ribaltare questo caos ma purtroppo sono poche e non organizzate per soverchiarlo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture