The rise of European Revolution: the farmers, Gillette Jauns, the populists (mostly right sometimes left), hard right, traditionalists. All against the liberal-globalists - Rotschields, Macron, Merz, Starmer, Ursula van der Leien, Black Rock, Davos elites.

The Europe is now like Ukraine: corrupted totalitarian elite against the overwhelming majority of population deprived of any rights and influence over politics with the some part of totally gaslighted society ready for voluntary suicide.

There is the civil war in Europe. It has already begun. The only power of support to EU are the globalists in US who succeed until now to contend the MAGA reforms of Trump. Deep State doesn’t give up and persist to block or sabotage every step of Trump. Trump is kept hostage.

Peasant Revolution: the real people are peasants. All other estates (except warriors and priests) are fake, simulacra. The excessive growth of the city is the cancer of society. Only the relation to the soil makes the humans human. Bourgeois is the citizen, the city dweller.

Bourgeoisie in the initial stage of Modernity replaced the real Third Estate, Peasants. It is origin of the catastrophe called “capitalism”. The capitalism is the Golden Calf cult promoted by internationalist globalist perverted elite. It is not the free market, it is monopoly.

The capitalism is the killer of free market economy. It is perverted oligarchic rule. The capitalism is the origins of the global disaster. The return to soul is the only solution. We need the new Vandee. And this time we are going to win over degraded bloody Republic.

It is high time to abolish EU. Where is our brave Elon? He wakes up sporadically to the heroic combat with the Beast but falls asleep too soon. In order to win we have to be very persevering. Like satanic Soros the knight of the Beast. Every day we need to attack them. More, more….

