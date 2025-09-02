The Rise of Russia, India, and China as Civilization-States
Three ancient civilizations step forward as independent poles.
Alexander Dugin notes that Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Narendra Modi embody ancient civilizations that now assert their sovereignty within their own value systems.
Our states are not identical: some hold advantages in demography, others in economic growth, others in geopolitics, natural resources, weaponry, or technology. Yet none is dependent on the others. These are three independent poles — that is multipolarity. At the core of each lies its own religion, identity, culture, and very long history. This carries enormous significance.
Russia has finally come to see itself not as a part of the West but as the center of an independent Russian world. The same is happening with India and China. At the heart of Chinese identity lies the Confucian idea of the Chinese Empire. Maoism and Deng Xiaoping’s liberalism were methods of modernizing society so it could defend itself against the West. Yet the core remains unchanged. China upholds its own principles and metaphysics.
Continue:
Dear Doctor Professor Dugin,
The truth is that many high-level summits of this kind have already taken place, all ostensibly centered on the rise of the BRICS. Yet I do not see genuine multipolarity emerging from these meetings; rather, I see a form of multilateralism that only slightly offsets Anglo-Saxon unipolarity without articulating a new order of Being.
India, for instance, remains part of the Commonwealth, and its political structure still bears the unmistakable imprint of British colonial administration. This is to say nothing of the major agreements signed with President Trump, the full scope of which remains undisclosed. In your Fourth Political Theory you develop the profound notion of the civilizational state; a state grounded not in liberal universalism or materialist calculation but in its own cultural logos, rooted in its spiritual tradition and historical depth. But what I see in practice is that several BRICS members, India above all, do not yet embody this inner sovereignty. A post-colonial state that keeps English as a co-official language and maintains formal ties to the Commonwealth cannot claim to be fully independent. Anyone who has traveled in India feels how deeply these colonial residues shape its ruling elite and its national self-understanding.
China, too, presents a paradox: a nominally socialist state parasitized by its own hypertrophic production. It is precisely this industrial surplus, misrecognized by state capitalism as "wealth", that threatens to collapse China in its confrontation with the United States. While Beijing promotes the Belt and Road Initiative as a civilizational project, its actual logic is imperial-economic, not metaphysical. Its “logos” appears technocratic rather than truly civilizational, lacking what Heidegger in Vom Wesen der Wahrheit (1930) called the “Entbergung des Seins”; the unconcealment of Being by which a people comes to know its own destiny.
Trump’s policies struck directly at the Commonwealth and global supply chains, leaving India in an uncomfortable liminal space. A truly multipolar order would require drawing India out of the Anglosphere entirely, awakening its dharmic destiny rather than leaving it suspended between Washington and Beijing.
Russia, in contrast, remains the most genuinely independent state in its existential mode of being. Its Orthodox tradition, its Eurasian identity, and its rejection of Western liberal hegemony all point toward the kind of civilizational sovereignty you describe. And yet, even Russia has not fully articulated a concrete model of statehood and power that could balance Anglo-American unipolarity; not simply by negation, but by offering a positive metaphysical alternative, a new nomos of the Earth in Schmitt’s sense and a response to what Heidegger, in his 1966 interview (“Nur ein Gott kann uns retten”), described as the need for an entirely new historical sending (Geschick) of Being.
Here lies my central critique: I deeply admire your vision of the civilizational state and of a multipolar world animated by distinct logoi. But in practice, what is emerging is not a symphony of civilizations but a transactional alignment; a Pax Sinica rather than an order grounded in the destinies of peoples. Unless states undergo an inner transformation, recovering their own metaphysical roots and answering to their historical sending of Being, “multipolarity” risks remaining a philosophical abstraction rather than a lived reality. I don't see this trilateral meeting very different from other models like the European one in the 80’ and 90’…
Best Wishes
È bello vedere che grandi nazioni si rispettano reciprocamente pur mantenendo la propria identità.