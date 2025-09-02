Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Summa Neutra's avatar
Summa Neutra
1d

Dear Doctor Professor Dugin,

The truth is that many high-level summits of this kind have already taken place, all ostensibly centered on the rise of the BRICS. Yet I do not see genuine multipolarity emerging from these meetings; rather, I see a form of multilateralism that only slightly offsets Anglo-Saxon unipolarity without articulating a new order of Being.

India, for instance, remains part of the Commonwealth, and its political structure still bears the unmistakable imprint of British colonial administration. This is to say nothing of the major agreements signed with President Trump, the full scope of which remains undisclosed. In your Fourth Political Theory you develop the profound notion of the civilizational state; a state grounded not in liberal universalism or materialist calculation but in its own cultural logos, rooted in its spiritual tradition and historical depth. But what I see in practice is that several BRICS members, India above all, do not yet embody this inner sovereignty. A post-colonial state that keeps English as a co-official language and maintains formal ties to the Commonwealth cannot claim to be fully independent. Anyone who has traveled in India feels how deeply these colonial residues shape its ruling elite and its national self-understanding.

China, too, presents a paradox: a nominally socialist state parasitized by its own hypertrophic production. It is precisely this industrial surplus, misrecognized by state capitalism as "wealth", that threatens to collapse China in its confrontation with the United States. While Beijing promotes the Belt and Road Initiative as a civilizational project, its actual logic is imperial-economic, not metaphysical. Its “logos” appears technocratic rather than truly civilizational, lacking what Heidegger in Vom Wesen der Wahrheit (1930) called the “Entbergung des Seins”; the unconcealment of Being by which a people comes to know its own destiny.

Trump’s policies struck directly at the Commonwealth and global supply chains, leaving India in an uncomfortable liminal space. A truly multipolar order would require drawing India out of the Anglosphere entirely, awakening its dharmic destiny rather than leaving it suspended between Washington and Beijing.

Russia, in contrast, remains the most genuinely independent state in its existential mode of being. Its Orthodox tradition, its Eurasian identity, and its rejection of Western liberal hegemony all point toward the kind of civilizational sovereignty you describe. And yet, even Russia has not fully articulated a concrete model of statehood and power that could balance Anglo-American unipolarity; not simply by negation, but by offering a positive metaphysical alternative, a new nomos of the Earth in Schmitt’s sense and a response to what Heidegger, in his 1966 interview (“Nur ein Gott kann uns retten”), described as the need for an entirely new historical sending (Geschick) of Being.

Here lies my central critique: I deeply admire your vision of the civilizational state and of a multipolar world animated by distinct logoi. But in practice, what is emerging is not a symphony of civilizations but a transactional alignment; a Pax Sinica rather than an order grounded in the destinies of peoples. Unless states undergo an inner transformation, recovering their own metaphysical roots and answering to their historical sending of Being, “multipolarity” risks remaining a philosophical abstraction rather than a lived reality. I don't see this trilateral meeting very different from other models like the European one in the 80’ and 90’…

Best Wishes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maristella Tonello's avatar
Maristella Tonello
20h

È bello vedere che grandi nazioni si rispettano reciprocamente pur mantenendo la propria identità.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture