The Russia-2050: Image of the Future conference
The Russia-2050: Image of the Future conference, held on June 9–10, 2025, at the Lomonosov Innovation Cluster of Moscow State University, was organized by the Tsargrad Institute.
The Russia-2050: Image of the Future conference, held on June 9–10, 2025, at the Lomonosov Innovation Cluster of Moscow State University, was organized by the Tsargrad Institute, founded by Konstantin Malofeev. The event aimed to shape Russia’s long-term development strategy through 2050, focusing on a vision that integrates traditional values, sovereignty, and technological advancement. A key component of the conference was the presentation of the expert report titled Russia 2050: Image of the Future, which outlined strategic priorities across various domains.
Watch here:
The City of the future. Moscow 2050. The best city on Earth. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Wars of the future. Gamification of war. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Multipolar World in the XXI Century. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Konstantin Malofeev’s Presentation of the Report “Russia 2050: Image of the Future,” Head of Tsargrad
Guests from the future 2050 - Demography. “Forum of the Future 2050”
The World, Russia, and the Climate Agenda: A Perspective on 2050. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Spatial Development. One-story Russia. Gardarika 2050. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Family as the main obstacle for the New World Order. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Cyberwars and Information Security. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Key to the Russian Economic miracle. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Strategic Goals and Objectives of Russia for Development and Evolution in the Second Half of the 21st Century. “Forum of the Future 2050”
The future of the Special Military Operation. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò's speech at the ‘Forum of the Future 2050’
Russia’s Future: Thought, Country, People – A Speech by Philosopher Alexander Dugin at the “Forum of the Future 2050”
World 2050 - International session. “Forum of the Future 2050”
New business. Not just about money. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Patriotism - the basis of society's stability. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Territorial policy of Great Russia of the future. “Forum of the Future 2050”
The image of the future through the eyes of foreign intelligence agencies. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Governor's lounge - Quality of life in the regions 2050. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Technological sovereignty - The Power of innovation - Advanced Russian solutions and developments. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Image of the region - Brand of the territorial subject of the Russian Federation for the economy of the future. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Singularity Point - Robot uprising. “Forum of the Future 2050”
Beautiful picture and vision for a prosperous future of Russia 🇷🇺