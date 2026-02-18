The Shadow War on Russia’s Command
Alexander Dugin examines the covert war against Russia’s generals and the polar order safeguarding Russia’s sovereignty.
Recently, terrorist attacks targeting high-ranking Russian military officials have become more frequent.
Earlier, in December 2024, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops, was killed by Ukrainian saboteurs and mercenaries. He had, in particular, exposed cases of Ukrainian Nazis using weapons prohibited by UN conventions and had been deeply involved in investigating the activities of biolaboratories in Ukraine that allegedly conducted experiments on innocent people.
In April 2025, Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff and responsible for military strategy in Ukraine, was killed.
In December 2025, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the General Staff and likewise a key figure in Russia’s defense structure, was killed.
At the same time, the enemy began targeting the top leadership of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (formerly the GRU). Initial reports claimed the elimination of GRU Major General Andrei Averyanov, who allegedly oversaw sabotage, military, and hybrid operations in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, and who was said to have died aboard the tanker Qendil together with his deputies. Later, this information from Western media was not confirmed, yet there is no smoke without fire.
Finally, on February 6, 2026, Ukrainian terrorists in Moscow fired several shots into the back of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, the official First Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff under Igor Kostyukov.
These attacks on Russian military leaders will not change the vector of victory in the SMO. Ukraine has lost--Russia has won. The "East Express," a mighty tide, rolls on, clearing the front.
What astounds me--for these neo-con warmongers of various stripe--be they UK, USA, or NATO--do they realize that "turnabout is fair play?" Apparently not.
Russia has not stooped to this cowardice and dishonor of assassinating the military leaders who are actually behind the thin veil of directing Ukraine's efforts. And why? Because Russia does have honor, courage, patriotism, and a strong Christian faith. No more, no less.
These NAZIs, globalists, and warmongers thought that by starting hostilities with Russia, they could fight a few simple battles, conquer Russia and then despoil the Motherland of her $75 trillion in resources. Reminds one of the 1861 quote in American politics about the War Between the States: "It will be very short--you will be able to wipe up all bloodshed with a handkerchief."
Greed, envy, and resentment of the West--meet the Russian soul:
Русский терпит долго, но стоит ему подняться — и горы сами расступаются.
“A Russian endures for long, but once he rises, even mountains step aside.”
An insightful article that sheds light on a explosive phenomenon from the Russian perspective. However, the targeted killings of high-ranking military officers by covert operatives deep behind enemy lines, as described here, raise a fundamental question of international law that often gets lost in political analysis: Is this form of warfare even legal?
Under international humanitarian law (the Hague Conventions, the Geneva Conventions), the picture is remarkably clear—and it's not a flattering one for the parties carrying out these acts:
Yes, the targeted generals are legitimate military targets as combatants. The problem isn't the "who," but the "how."
The assassinations described here, carried out by "saboteurs" and "hitmen" operating in civilian settings (Moscow, everyday situations), meet the legal definition of prohibited perfidy (Article 37, Additional Protocol I) and "treacherous killing" (Article 23 of the Hague Regulations) . Anyone who poses as a civilian to exploit the protections afforded to the civilian population and treacherously kill an adversary is committing a war crime—regardless of the victim's rank.
The perpetrators are not combatants; they are "unprivileged combatants" (or "unlawful combatants"). If captured, they are not entitled to prisoner of war status but can be prosecuted as common criminals for murder.
The article's suggestion that Western intelligence agencies (the CIA, MI6) are directing these operations is particularly explosive. If confirmed, these states would be complicit in the actions and equally in violation of international law.
The article uses the term "terrorist attacks." That's a politically charged label. More precise from a legal standpoint would be: "War crimes through perfidy" —a method that not only kills its target but undermines the very foundations of the laws of war, which are designed precisely to protect civilians.
The strategic logic ("weakening the patriotic core") may make sense from the perpetrator's perspective. But it does not justify手段 that violate international law. International humanitarian law applies precisely in times of existential conflict—and that is exactly when it faces its toughest test.