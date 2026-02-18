Recently, terrorist attacks targeting high-ranking Russian military officials have become more frequent.

Earlier, in December 2024, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops, was killed by Ukrainian saboteurs and mercenaries. He had, in particular, exposed cases of Ukrainian Nazis using weapons prohibited by UN conventions and had been deeply involved in investigating the activities of biolaboratories in Ukraine that allegedly conducted experiments on innocent people.

In April 2025, Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff and responsible for military strategy in Ukraine, was killed.

In December 2025, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the General Staff and likewise a key figure in Russia’s defense structure, was killed.

At the same time, the enemy began targeting the top leadership of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (formerly the GRU). Initial reports claimed the elimination of GRU Major General Andrei Averyanov, who allegedly oversaw sabotage, military, and hybrid operations in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, and who was said to have died aboard the tanker Qendil together with his deputies. Later, this information from Western media was not confirmed, yet there is no smoke without fire.

Finally, on February 6, 2026, Ukrainian terrorists in Moscow fired several shots into the back of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, the official First Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff under Igor Kostyukov.

