Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Logicalpaladin's avatar
Logicalpaladin
7h

The top down nationalism approach was what brought Hitler to power. Good luck with it. You don’t know where it will lead but it’s not going to be good.

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Rene Knecht's avatar
Rene Knecht
9hEdited

Dugin's metaphor of "getting off the train" inevitably recalls Walter Benjamin's famous image of the "emergency brake". With a difference:

- Benjamin understands the emergency brake as an interruption of the catastrophic logic of historical progress(ive thinking) itself

- Dugin employs the train metaphor to legitimize an alternative civilizational trajectory ... .

References to Walter Benjamin:

"Marx said that revolutions are the locomotive of world history. But perhaps things are very different. It may be that revolutions are the act by which the human race traveling in the train applies the emergency brake.” (found in his notes for On the Concept of History (specifically in his preparatory notes/theses, written around 1940).

==> New in his thinking was the insight that every myth (progress, enlightenment, ..) is build on ruins/suppression/suffering/blood/slavery, exactly what Dugin mentioned in the article above . The Goal of Benjamin's philosophy was to liberate these suppressed pieces, or the suffering (hidden past), by making it visible again (messianic dialectics, dialectical images, liberating the past in NOW-time: JETZTZEIT)

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