Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Steve Padgett's avatar
Steve Padgett
2h

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ZXYMBbbeeKVk1sthPauocNnZXGW50Aee-Qfrp9tMeaA/edit?usp=drivesdk

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divided and assembled's avatar
divided and assembled
2h

Why the little nationalist structures swallow the bait? Simply they are not even nationalists they are only the oportunist and careerists who plainly See that this is the only ticket to the parasitic class. Because there are only 2 way existence from the time imemorial:

1. host and 2. parasite

1. predator 2. victim

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