Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: Finnish President Alexander Stubb hopes to significantly expand the European Union to 40 countries. The figure of 13 new members he would like to see join is rather symbolic. Please tell us, why does Finland — in the person of Stubb — need this right now, and why does the European Union need it? After all, such a massive expansion involves many factors — economic, ideological, and others. What is the calculation behind it at this moment?

Alexander Dugin: I don’t think the European Union needs these additional countries from a purely economic standpoint. What we’re really talking about is that statements like this — and even the concrete political steps that pave the way for countries to join the EU — represent yet another wave in the West’s war against Russia.

You know, there is a discipline called geopolitics. I have been developing, studying, and promoting it for many decades, starting in the late 1980s, when almost no one was working on it and the term itself was barely known. This discipline was originally introduced into scholarly circulation by the British, particularly Halford Mackinder. At its core, it described the strategy of global Anglo-Saxon domination. But naturally, since they described the world as they see it, it was only logical for those positioned as the object — as the enemy of the Anglo-Saxons — to develop an alternative geopolitics. A geopolitics based not on the interests of the “civilization of the Sea,” which the Anglo-Saxons represent — the civilization of capitalism, trade, and haggling — but on the “civilization of the Land,” which they themselves called the civilization of heroism, conservative and traditional values.

Our Eurasianists made the first sketches, and from the 1980s onward I developed this alternative geopolitics. Essentially, it uses the same rules, the same laws, and the same patterns — only viewed from the perspective of the continent, from Eurasia, from Russia, from the “Heartland.”

If we apply this geopolitical lens, we see the following: in the struggle between Sea and Land, the critical issue is control over Europe as the coastal zone — the so-called Rimland. From the perspective of the Anglo-Saxons, the Atlanticists, and NATO supporters (that is, Atlanticism), it is necessary to expand their zone of influence at the expense of the civilization of the Land — that is, at Russia’s expense. The collapse of the Warsaw Pact was a fundamental blow to our first line of defense. Those territories had been under our control as a result of the Great Patriotic War. They were taken from us, even though geopolitically they belonged to us. This happened in 1989, after the prepared collapse of the Warsaw Pact, and we were even persuaded that it was the right thing to do.

The next wave was the separation of the post-Soviet countries, which had historically been part of a single state. This was another major success for the civilization of the Sea — for our adversaries. Now, the conflict in Ukraine has opened the third stage of their expansion. We tried to keep Ukraine within our sphere of influence because it is our people, our values, our civilization, our Russian World. In response, we received a massive blow from the collective West. And now the West is seeking to extend its influence even further over these post-Soviet territories by bringing them into the European Union — and in reality, into NATO. In essence, this is the third wave of the Great War of the Continents.

Host: Let me interrupt you for a moment. There’s another interesting detail: Canada is also on this list. What is the European Union doing on another continent? Moreover, the inclusion of Canada would hardly be welcomed positively by the United States. Alexander Gelyevich [Dugin], you’re still with us? Please tell us, why did Canada appear on the list that Stubb proposed for EU expansion?

Alexander Dugin: I think this is a deliberate jab at Trump. Trump somewhat deviates from this Atlanticist, globalist, liberal agenda. He is trying to restore a unipolar world — also Anglo-Saxon, but centered in the United States rather than in a global world government. In other words, Trump sees the global world government as his government — a purely American one. This has put him at odds with the globalist liberal leaders of the European Union and Canada, who have their own vision.

Incidentally, it was precisely representatives of this liberal-globalist camp who unleashed the conflict with us in Ukraine. At the time, a globalist and liberal — Biden — was in the White House, and like-minded leaders were heading European states. They started this war against us. Trump, therefore, sees it differently… No, he is continuing it, but he inherited it from his ideological opponents.

Canada was added to the list specifically to show Trump once again that in the Western world there exists a global oligarchic power structure — the international “deep state” — rather than his own individualistic (and, together with Netanyahu) rather exotic adventurist plan. They are trying to pull Trump’s America back into this framework. Canada is essentially a slap in the face to Trump, a signal that he will have to abandon his peculiar brand of direct and harsh American imperialism and return to the common globalist agenda — to “also be Europe,” to become part of the European Union. In principle, inviting Canada into the EU is an attack on Trump, aimed at forcing him back into the globalist fold.

I believe their internal disputes are not that fundamental, although in certain circumstances they could escalate. For now, this is mostly trolling. But the idea of admitting Ukraine, Moldova, Armenia, possibly Georgia, Azerbaijan, or even Belarus (obviously impossible under Lukashenko, but the ideas are being floated) — that is something entirely different. That is a consistent, centuries-old Great Game. That is geopolitical code. These are not just momentary extravagant statements by individual politicians. What real influence does Finland have? Yet I would take this seriously. These signals reflect deep geopolitical tendencies that prove stronger than ideologies, economies, business, technology, or changing political structures. Political systems, leaders, and ideologies come and go, but geopolitics remains. Its fundamental laws — the way states are embedded in geographic space — do not change.

Therefore, these signals should be taken very seriously. The West is making it clear that it intends to wage war against us until our strategic defeat, dismemberment, collapse, or internal disintegration through protest movements. In other words, the West is already fighting us with its sleeves rolled up, holding nothing back, swinging with full force. We must acknowledge this reality and, in my view, prepare for a major, large-scale, serious, and difficult war with the entire collective West — without making exceptions even for America, because Trump is only a temporary episode.

Host: At the same time, joining the European Union, besides any economic benefits, carries a very serious civilizational risk for nation-states. It brings with it everything we consider extremist and banned here, along with a completely different migration policy. Do the ruling elites really not take this into account? Why do a number of states — not even all from Stubb’s list, but many of them — know this perfectly well yet still rush to join? Why does this happen?

Alexander Dugin: The truth is that liberals use nationalism as a tool. There is no doubt about who controls whom. Nationalism — and even Nazism — is an artificial instrument in the hands of liberals. They cultivate it and allow some dwarf entity, a failed state, to believe in its own greatness, its sovereignty, and its independence — so that it can break free from the influence of Russia or other emerging poles of the multipolar world.

At first, it is presented like this: “You will all be nationalists, you will be sovereign, you can have everything exactly as you want.” This is necessary for the first radical break from our influence, carried out under the banner of sovereignty and nationalism — away from us, from China, from India. Any civilization-state, any independent pole, is a threat to the globalists. But afterwards, the leaders who posed as nationalists and champions of sovereignty suddenly become ordinary managers of the global West. All their claims to sovereignty immediately evaporate. They sign up to the global agenda, and their dreams of true independence simply dissolve into thin air.

This also applies, incidentally, to many countries that are already inside the EU. Just look at the behavior of Giorgia Meloni. Meloni originally presented herself as a far-right figure. Her party, “Brothers of Italy,” which won the elections, positioned itself in a very radical spirit. And yet suddenly she has become an obedient executor of the policies of Kaja Kallas, Ursula von der Leyen, and Klaus Schwab. In other words, she fully supports the most anti-nationalist and anti-sovereign steps of the European Union, even though she came to power on slogans about restoring sovereignty. But that didn’t last.

The same thing — and even more so — will happen with the Ukrainian leadership, with Pashinyan, or with Sandu. There’s nothing even to discuss there. They will simply be absorbed. The West’s logic is simple: “Today you were nationalists — well done, excellent if you’re against Russia. And tomorrow you will become part of us, and we will manage you.” What do the nationalist forces in all these countries think? They don’t think anything.

I watch how other post-Soviet peoples react — with the exception of Belarus and its wise population. All the rest are simply swallowing the bait of this fictitious, impossible, and unreal nationalism, which is in reality completely prohibited by the internal rules and standards of the European Union.

There is a glaring contradiction between this nationalist — and even Nazi — bait that gives the population (Ukrainians or others) the hope that “now you can attack everyone, destroy, and proclaim any race you want…” And then, as soon as they complete this operation against us — and this is precisely what big geopolitics is about — they instantly turn into compliant executors of the liberal agenda. They begin marching in the appropriate parades and become absolute plankton, controlled by the globalist elite.

Welcome to a world where people think they are making a career, while in reality they are simply items on the menu of these global elites. The West’s logic is: if you hate Russians, you can be whoever you want. Hatred is precisely what these destructive forces find extremely convenient. This is exactly what we are seeing in full measure in Ukraine right now. And what kind of nationalism is this in Ukraine? This country had a large amount of territory and, generally speaking, controlled it peacefully — no one made any claims against them. But as soon as the liberals began pushing Ukraine into NATO and the European Union, that’s when the colossal losses for Ukrainians began: loss of their own territories, sovereignty, independence, economy, and population. Everything went completely off the rails. What kind of nationalism is that?

They continue to attack and carry out terrorist acts while failing to notice this obvious contradiction. I think this is a profound threshold of consciousness. The same pattern, by the way, is followed by other Eastern European, post-Soviet, and even Western European radicals. They shout slogans like “Now we will rule here, we won’t let in any migrants,” but in reality, the switch is flipped and they become obedient executors of globalist will.

Globalists control nationalists, not the other way around. Any attempt to enter into an alliance with globalist forces is doomed from the very beginning — it is a completely dead-end path. Why don’t those who are being bribed and seduced see this? Why do they lose the capacity for normal political thinking that could weigh real sovereignty and interests? It’s hard for me to say, but the degree of cognitive blindness in modern societies is simply astonishing.

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