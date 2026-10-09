Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TK's avatar
TK
Oct 12Edited

The key to this

"In modernity, matter is taken as a self-evident fact, as some ontological phenomenon. In the political philosophy of the modern, matter, atomicity, is represented as an individual, as an object, as a thing, as a price, as a society. Modernism holds that everything conceptual that it recognises — the market mechanism, wealth, class, nation, nature, society, state, the world of things and objects — is, that it has unconditional being. The consensus on materiality is the common denominator of all three political theories of modernity."

Is that modernity establishes a hierarchically developed ontology of common definitions that share the most broadly propagated, and useful to power definitions, but experience it as horizontally received, and call it objective.

This is anything but objective, it has a filter of a specific, extreme essence of something like 'what people think other people think’ (And often no individual actually does) motivated by Fear of external authority - sociopolitical authority - and so the extreme form of this type prevails.

Post modernism takes these things, and inverts their logic, as a single, logical operation, as an analytical operation experienced as novel innovation, and becomes the most extreme final version of modernism.

Liberalism/degeneracy allows them to escape the determinism of both of these states/operations through inverted logic of them based on political power and authority; and this is how such a rigid, hierarchical, deterministic - entropic - system enforces and sustains itself.

There are a set of hard facts, enforced down power hierarchy of people willing to subvert the facts for inversion authority (all of which are the facts, inverted in the operation that is post-modern).

Because the subjective perspective inverting the modern ontology, is that you have done something radically different - there is only X to begin with. Anybody who disagrees with the Ontology to begin with, is insane. And then if there is only X, when I assert Y (its opposite (and so there is still only X when I assert Y, because I am gaslighting you about X with its inverted opposite) from authority against scapegoats, I have fulfilled all the possible operations in the Universe during scapegoating operations as well as creating absolute chaos in the context that cannot be responded to. There is nothing left to do.

Reply
Share
TomatoBible(トマトバイブル)'s avatar
TomatoBible(トマトバイブル)
Oct 11

Hello 😊

This is a bit of a disturbing topic, but you don't have to believe it—please just give it some thought.

Why is the world becoming polarized into "winners" and "losers"?

Why can the far right expand its influence so systematically and all at once?

I've explained the background technology and mechanisms behind this.

If you're interested, please take a look through ① to ⑩ 🙇‍♂️

Predictive Policing System ⑩

https://tomatobible.substack.com/p/predictive-policing-system-brain-368

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture