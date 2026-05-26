Purely theoretically, could a powerful political movement emerge in the United States — one that is explicitly against the Epstein network and truly for the American People?

So far, it feels like that’s impossible.

Technology is a curse and doom for humanity. It is a demon. Mauss and Bataille explained the metaphysics of the potlatch. Moreover, any technology — all of it — is always a tool of murder.

Obsession with technology is obsession with a demon. The Technological Republic is the most precise name for the political system of the prince of this world.

The core problem is the Western Modernity and those tendencies of Renaissance and Reformation that leads to it. The demodernisation of the West and the dewesternisation of the Rest: the only solution. The capitalism is a suicide machine.

The external material world is a dark illusion. Everything is Mind — not necessarily human, but including the human mind. All else are its projections.

As Fichte aptly noted, honest and good people tend to choose idealism, while mean and evil ones incline toward materialism.

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