Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Eddy's avatar
Eddy
7h

There is something particularly evil about digit totalisation, pernicious chimera of all human achievement, it oozes into our life force and disconnects man from God's creation. It captures every obligatory passage point until there is no escape. GOD HELP US

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David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
4h

I dont agree that the problem is technology as such. I believe the problem is the imposing, exploitative capitalist mindset that sees the opportunity to impose and exploit through technology. And by capitalism I mean financial and intellectual (ie massive resource banks only accessible to the elite). Such a mindset doesn’t even create or advance it; that’s done by the creators and understanders. But the capitalist imposers exploit it most ruthlessly.

And the greater problem still is that the imposing, exploitative mindset is prized most highly in Western societies and so gets to lead the rest of us on its technological charge with the societal offer that ‘this is a tide that raises all boats’. And which we societally accept.

Then our growing association with and dependence on technology transforms us all into a more imposing, exploitative state even if it’s ‘only’ the world’s natural resources we’re exploiting (via technology and others but we’re still collectively ‘driving’ it).

Of course we need action to survive and prosper. But unless we can ditch the capitalist aspect - financial as well as intellectual - I too feel we are doomed.

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