The Technological Republic and the Suicide of the West
In this philosophical text, Alexander Dugin portrays technology not as a neutral instrument, but as a destructive metaphysical force inseparable from systems of control, violence, and spiritual decay.
Purely theoretically, could a powerful political movement emerge in the United States — one that is explicitly against the Epstein network and truly for the American People?
So far, it feels like that’s impossible.
Technology is a curse and doom for humanity. It is a demon. Mauss and Bataille explained the metaphysics of the potlatch. Moreover, any technology — all of it — is always a tool of murder.
Obsession with technology is obsession with a demon. The Technological Republic is the most precise name for the political system of the prince of this world.
The core problem is the Western Modernity and those tendencies of Renaissance and Reformation that leads to it. The demodernisation of the West and the dewesternisation of the Rest: the only solution. The capitalism is a suicide machine.
The external material world is a dark illusion. Everything is Mind — not necessarily human, but including the human mind. All else are its projections.
As Fichte aptly noted, honest and good people tend to choose idealism, while mean and evil ones incline toward materialism.
There is something particularly evil about digit totalisation, pernicious chimera of all human achievement, it oozes into our life force and disconnects man from God's creation. It captures every obligatory passage point until there is no escape. GOD HELP US
I dont agree that the problem is technology as such. I believe the problem is the imposing, exploitative capitalist mindset that sees the opportunity to impose and exploit through technology. And by capitalism I mean financial and intellectual (ie massive resource banks only accessible to the elite). Such a mindset doesn’t even create or advance it; that’s done by the creators and understanders. But the capitalist imposers exploit it most ruthlessly.
And the greater problem still is that the imposing, exploitative mindset is prized most highly in Western societies and so gets to lead the rest of us on its technological charge with the societal offer that ‘this is a tide that raises all boats’. And which we societally accept.
Then our growing association with and dependence on technology transforms us all into a more imposing, exploitative state even if it’s ‘only’ the world’s natural resources we’re exploiting (via technology and others but we’re still collectively ‘driving’ it).
Of course we need action to survive and prosper. But unless we can ditch the capitalist aspect - financial as well as intellectual - I too feel we are doomed.