USAID is the enemy of humanity. It targeted Russia, Covid plot aware population, conservative movement in the U.S. and EU, trumpists, MAGA. It supported Ukraine and globalists in Europe, lgbt and neonazi (when they are Russophobic). We see clearly two camps.

USAID used mean methods: censorship, disinformation, lies, false flag operations, promoting the unpopular opinions and crashing popular ones if they contradicted their ideology. They fought Russians and Americans likewise if they differ from their ultra liberal extremist ideology.

The USAID guide is something like Michael McFaul’s book Democrats vs Authoritarians. “Democrats” are totalitarian intolerant liberals, globalists and some Nazi (Ukrainians). “Authoritarians” are all the rest - Putin, Xi, Trump (tripolar world), European populists (right and left).

The bad news is the USAID aka Deep State won the midterm elections and is preparing to strike back at Trump and the world. All that because of neocons, Zionists and RINOs who made Trump to deviated from his initial path. Few fat gays and one ugly woman subverted so promising line.

USAID is Democratic Party and the core of globalist government. Musk has made something comparable to mythical Greek hero winning Medusa or other monsters when he shut down USAID. Now the Monster is resurrected. Say thanks to Netanyahu who spoiled everything for Trump.

Now we see clearly what USAID was and is. In new cycle it will be far more brutal and harsh dealing with all of us. The threat of globalist totalitarianism was never so great. They own your minds, they control your dreams, they manipulate your behaviour, they direct your desires.

The description USAID as “Biden’s administration tool” is wrong. It is the Deep State tool that doesn’t depend on party in power. The important segment of GOP is quite the same. The Trump’s second term was the unique attempt of popular rebellion against all that. It failed. Sad.

The problem is Western Modernity. It puts all political thought in the sandbox, the labyrinth where it rests trapped. You are obliged to choose only between liberalism, socialism and nationalism and with such starting conditions the liberalism wins. That is called “the progress”.

The democracy vs authoritarianism formula is the declaration of war by liberal globalist international elite to the entire humanity - the western population included and may be is the first victim.

There are three types of totalitarianism - communist, fascist and… liberal. The liberalism looks like something non-totalitarian only compared with direct open totalitarianism of Soviets or Nazis. When there is no more commies and nazis the real nature of liberalism appears.

The totalitarianism is the essential feature of the Western Modernity because it denies vertical dimensions of being in the subject and the object. In order to avoid the impasse of the Modernity we need to return to the sacredness, to eternity, to Tradition.

American patriots, remember. You are on the same k*ll list as ourselves, Russians. The warmongers hate you no less than us. That is the democracy vs authoritarianism formula. They declare “authoritarian” everyone they want to k*ll. doesn’t matter it is for real or not at all.

The USAID files are not a revelation. That was obvious to any serious person always. The only point is USAID treats the American patriots exactly the same way as they treat Russians, with the same tools and methods. GOP is doomed in 2028 if it doesn’t real purge inside its range.

As long as GOP is a part of USAID and warmongers’ camp it is the betrayal of American people. So we, Russians, are fighting not against USA or the West, but against USAID and the international globalists.

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