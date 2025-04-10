Alexander Dugin draws a parallel between the fall from grace of transgender individuals in the United States and the impending abandonment of Ukrainians by the West, portraying both as tragic victims of a globalist experiment that rendered them grotesque, disposable, and ultimately irrelevant.

Right now, transgender people – both old and very young – have seen their status in the United States change drastically. Not long ago, under Obama and Biden, they were celebrated as progressive social activists, trailblazers, and the pride of humanity. Everyone supported them, admired them, and held them up as shining examples. And now, in the blink of an eye, they’ve become pitiable freaks, miserable cripples best avoided from afar. They’ve been fired from their jobs – after all, they can’t and don’t want to do anything. Now they’re simply incurably ill individuals and mentally unstable perverts.

It’s terrifying to imagine what state they, their friends, relatives, and parents must be in. And, sadly, this is incurable and irreversible. All transgender people, transsexuals, pedophiles, and minorities are registered – everyone is accounted for. Once, their accounts overflowed with benefits from Soros and USAID. An AI voice even used to call and, imitating Kamala Harris, wish them a happy “pervert”s day.” Now, it’s a small miracle if they get a call from a sheriff or a psychiatrist. But even that’s unlikely – no one cares anymore.

Of course, it’s still trendy to use them as a crowd for burning Elon Musk’s Teslas or protesting against Trump. The pay rates aren’t bad – $300-$500 to show up against Trump, preferably to commit an act of vandalism, scream obscenities, and damage public property. But the payout is one time only – you can’t survive on it for long.

Those who were once everything have, overnight, become nothing. And even less than nothing. It turns out that, under the dark spell of the woke hypnosis, hundreds of thousands of American men and women cut off something very important from themselves and their children. A ticket to a normal life, a normal family, a normal social role.

Soon, Ukrainians will find themselves in the same position. The globalists coddled them like precious treasures, fawned over them, showered them with money and attention, cooed at their lies, and praised their cruelty and savagery towards Russians as the heroism of the “knights of Europe.” Their unfunny jokes drew thunderous laughter. Their rags were exhibited in museums and on fashion runways. Their idiotic performances were exalted as “the pinnacle of aesthetics.”

And now, overnight, they will become what they always were: pathetic, dim-witted, unfaithful, loveless losers. Nationalists without a nation. Extremists without an ideology. Dogs attacking the sovereignty of others without having any of their own. Lacking even a hint of style, culture, or rationality.

Ukrainians are collective transgenders. Russians who have changed their sex, their ethnicity, for an abstract, imaginary, and absurd alternative. A man who becomes a transgender woman does not become a woman – he becomes a monstrosity. Just like a Russian who imagines himself a Ukrainian. Yes, you can cut off what is yours, what is Russian – but what will remain is a repulsive, gaping void.

We understand this and we are fighting against it. Not against Ukrainians but for them. So that they remain people – that is, Russian people. Otherwise, it’s a descent into trance. Castration. A change of identity even more severe than a change of sex. But now even the West is beginning to notice this. And soon, they too will turn away from this disgusting spectacle that is the political Ukrainian – a victim of a monstrous experiment. Which, by the way, they themselves initiated. And most likely, they’ll try to sweep it out of sight.

Ukrainians, like transgender people in the U.S., are no longer needed by anyone. This chapter of history will soon be turned by the West for good.

Of course, the Russians are unlikely to be loved. But Ovechkin has arrived very much on time. And Gretzky too, by the way. The Russians, overall, have arrived right on time. But the Ukrainians and the transgender people have not. Their time, it seems, is up.

Source

Share