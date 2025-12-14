A little under a year ago, I published a book entitled The Trump Revolution: A New Order of Great Powers. It was released simultaneously in Russian and English, and, as the publishers have told me, it has been given to Trump. His reaction is unknown.

Over the course of this year, it has been translated into many languages, most recently into Arabic, where it was published in a huge print run.

The book consisted of an analysis of the Trump phenomenon during his first term, the pre-election debates with Biden and then with Kamala Harris, the formation of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, and the figures and organizations surrounding Trump at the time of his election as the 47th president of the United States. A significant part of the book consisted of transcripts of my programs on Radio Sputnik (the Escalation show) and articles in RIA Novosti.

In this book, I suggested taking Trump 2.0 and MAGA very seriously — unlike Trump’s first term, which was dominated by opportunism and the line of neocons and old Republicans (RINO — Republican In Name Only, as they were nicknamed by orthodox Trumpists). I described this as a convincing attempt at a Conservative Revolution in the US, fraught with radical changes to the entire world order, not to mention tectonic shifts within the US itself.

