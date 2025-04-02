The attacks on the Near Caves of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra clearly show that the satanic regime entrenched in Kiev is living out its final days. This is its agony. That is why they seek to desecrate as many sacred sites as possible, to inflict as much evil as they can upon the people, the culture, the country. And for that reason, what has happened is not at all surprising.

But when the question arises as to why Ukrainians do not rise up against this regime, it is important to understand that living under a dictatorship is a wholly particular kind of experience. We have already somewhat forgotten this, for such a harsh form of dictatorship has not existed among us for many decades. Apart from certain periods of Soviet rule, we have no experience of it at all. Therefore, it is very difficult to condemn people who are under the control of cruel murderers, utterly senseless aggressive tyrants, backed by enraged, brutal, and insane villains.

So when we ask why Ukrainians do not overthrow this regime, we fail to grasp that Ukrainian society has been taken hostage by complete madmen, maniacs. And not just maniacs with chainsaws, but ones equipped with an entire apparatus of repression. They commit their terrible crimes, threatening anyone who gets in their way with immediate annihilation.

That is why I do not think we should be too critical of Ukrainians who are not ready to rise up against the servants of the devil who have seized power in their country and taken them hostage. Because it is hard to say how any one of us would act if placed in such a situation.

As for the meaning behind the seizure of the Near Caves of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, it is obvious that, in its death throes, the Kiev regime is trying to deliver the most devastating blow in the final moments of its historical existence. Today, no one seriously believes in the sovereignty of Ukraine anymore. And very soon, external governance will be established over this territory, which has been seized by terrorist groups with a thoroughly misanthropic Nazi ideology.

That is precisely why, I believe, they are trying to inflict the maximum amount of evil during this period while this dictator—this drug addict and pervert—is still in power. There is very little time left. And so he rages, just as a demon ought to.

