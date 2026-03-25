Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Uncle Juan's avatar
Uncle Juan
5h

The messiah did come already… and there is no rapture.

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Peter Hans Frohwein's avatar
Peter Hans Frohwein
5h

Hello Dr. Dugin, I'm an American who moved to Russia in 2023.

It will be three years in July. I live in; Yalta, Crimea, Russia. IF you are

ever in Yalta, you (and your wife) are invited to my home for dinner.

Thank you for all you sane and God guided ideas ! God Bless both

you and Russia.

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