Trump could not, by definition, win a war with Iran. And he cannot. The only question is how exactly he will lose it. What he says carries almost no significance. It is simply agony—not only his personal agony, but that of the entire system.

The Israel lobby, for all its extraordinary effectiveness, will drag Trump down into the abyss along with itself. And he will drag it down with him. This is guaranteed mutual destruction.

Within the Zionist lobby, everything is extremely rational and carefully calculated—up to the moment when the final act arrives: the coming of the Messiah. That is the promissory note on which everything is built. It is issued against a future event. If that future does not arrive, everything collapses. Christian Zionism is even worse: everything in it rests on pure hallucination (the Rapture, and so on), which cannot come to pass, no matter how much one might wish it.

Thus, the sum of rational steps taken by the forces that have now taken control of Trump concludes with an irrational chord. Inevitably.

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