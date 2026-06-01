Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Vail's avatar
Kevin Vail
1h

It seems the current admin is dead set on retaining hegemony. When Trump came into office we had serious problems with a small set of countries.

In order of importance and threat: China, Russia, Iran, N Korea, Venezuela, Cuba

You might have noticed, 2 of those are now defeated. I’m guessing Cuba is next, since it’s pretty easy and that conforms to the doctrine that we own the western hemisphere.

The others should probably worry. We are obviously fighting China more than we used to, economically and the plan is to return our industry to the US, that’s in process. I think we are far less interested in Ukraine right now, it’s not in our hemisphere, it’s europe’s problem.

Reply
Share
Russländer Talk's avatar
Russländer Talk
1h

I have a question for you, Mr. Dugi—why are you covering up the machinations of the Ukrainian Jews and their oligarchs?

In contrast, the Ukrainian politicians don’t even hide who is ruling them.

Furthermore, their demand to embrace the Internet for Russian citizens only as a reward is outrageous. They are cut from the same wood as their colleagues from Yevkraine. By the way, do you still celebrate Satan and create the satanic masses a la Limonow?

🇮🇱🇺🇦🇮🇱Ukrainian politician Kortschinsky:

“50% of the Ukrainian presidential office consists of Jews...

66% of the 🇺🇦 government are Jews...

no less than 33% of parliament are Jews...”

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture