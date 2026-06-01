In America, unconditional love for Israel and visceral hatred for Russia frequently go hand in hand. Why?



Most russophobic team Loomer, Shapiro, Levin, Graham.



I agree that Russophobia is paired with Zionism on the right. Dems hate both Russia and Israel (at least Netanyahu). Or Russia alone.



The term “multipolar” begins to sound like the radical insult for some people. That says much about racist and hegemonic intentions of those who use it in pejorative sense. In the reality the unipolarity and its open (or hidden) defence is a crime.



To be anti-LGBT is a crime, hate speech. To be anti-Zionist is a crime, hate speech. To be anti-war (in Gaza, Iran or Ukraine) is a crime, hate speech.

To be anti-TECH (!) now is a crime, hate speech. Do you see the consequence? All that is labelled "extremism".



The Downfall of the West (Untergang des Abendlandes) is no longer a prediction — it is an accomplished fact. All that remains is to finalize it.



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