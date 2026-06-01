The West Against Multipolarity
The term “multipolar” begins to sound like the radical insult for some people.
In America, unconditional love for Israel and visceral hatred for Russia frequently go hand in hand. Why?
Most russophobic team Loomer, Shapiro, Levin, Graham.
I agree that Russophobia is paired with Zionism on the right. Dems hate both Russia and Israel (at least Netanyahu). Or Russia alone.
The term “multipolar” begins to sound like the radical insult for some people. That says much about racist and hegemonic intentions of those who use it in pejorative sense. In the reality the unipolarity and its open (or hidden) defence is a crime.
To be anti-LGBT is a crime, hate speech. To be anti-Zionist is a crime, hate speech. To be anti-war (in Gaza, Iran or Ukraine) is a crime, hate speech.
To be anti-TECH (!) now is a crime, hate speech. Do you see the consequence? All that is labelled "extremism".
The Downfall of the West (Untergang des Abendlandes) is no longer a prediction — it is an accomplished fact. All that remains is to finalize it.
It seems the current admin is dead set on retaining hegemony. When Trump came into office we had serious problems with a small set of countries.
In order of importance and threat: China, Russia, Iran, N Korea, Venezuela, Cuba
You might have noticed, 2 of those are now defeated. I’m guessing Cuba is next, since it’s pretty easy and that conforms to the doctrine that we own the western hemisphere.
The others should probably worry. We are obviously fighting China more than we used to, economically and the plan is to return our industry to the US, that’s in process. I think we are far less interested in Ukraine right now, it’s not in our hemisphere, it’s europe’s problem.
I have a question for you, Mr. Dugi—why are you covering up the machinations of the Ukrainian Jews and their oligarchs?
In contrast, the Ukrainian politicians don’t even hide who is ruling them.
Furthermore, their demand to embrace the Internet for Russian citizens only as a reward is outrageous. They are cut from the same wood as their colleagues from Yevkraine. By the way, do you still celebrate Satan and create the satanic masses a la Limonow?
🇮🇱🇺🇦🇮🇱Ukrainian politician Kortschinsky:
“50% of the Ukrainian presidential office consists of Jews...
66% of the 🇺🇦 government are Jews...
no less than 33% of parliament are Jews...”