Who will fall first? That is the real question. All the rest is just a propaganda.

We are getting down, down, down. Multipolarity is a healthy alternative. MAGA seemed to be that as well. Not now, not anymore. Trump is a great deception—fighting multipolarity, betraying MAGA. So we are getting down.

Nothing inspires hope. Any choice is between bad and worse. And worst.

The US elite, both Democrats and GOP, is totally corrupted. Zero moral authority, just crude power. A disgusting country, a disgusting society. Trump is just part of it. Epstein’s files, even in their partial and censored version, prove that beyond any doubt.

Technical progress is the other side of accelerating moral decay. Western modernity started with anti-Christianity. Now the train arrives at the terminal station—“Epstein Island.” Pedophiles, perverts, liars, frauds, killers, degenerates, satanists are the logical result.

It seems that all the US is on Epstein’s files. You chose these people, you let them rule over you, you admire them and support them while they attack other nations for their greed and appetite. You are complicit.

The whole of North America is one huge Epstein Island.

The modern West is also known as World Epstein Island.

The US elite is a collective Antichrist. Trump seemed to be something else—and maybe he is. Do not forget that it was under his presidency that the Epstein files, including his own dossier with horrible deeds, were published. Maybe his soul is striving desperately to repent.

Everything in the US, in the West, and in Israel should now be put under question—politics, mass media, culture, economy. Everything and everybody is compromised. This is the terminal moment of the fraud known as “modern liberal Western civilisation.” It deserves to die.

Peter Thiel was right: Epstein Island is Bacon’s New Atlantis. But most radical critics of the globalist cabal seem to be parts of the Epstein world themselves. That is the problem. Nothing can save the West ruled by purely satanic elites. The worst claims are confirmed.

Share

Leave a comment