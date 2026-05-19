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The West once dictated the rules of the entire world — Dugin Digital Edition

The West once dictated the rules of the entire world — now Russia and China are pushing back its influence
Alexander Dugin's avatar
Alexander Dugin
May 19, 2026

The West once dictated the rules of the entire world — now Russia and China are pushing back its influence

If India joins (and the signs are there), there will be 4 poles.

In latest Digital Dugin edition we explain how Russia and China have drawn the red line: the world will be multipolar — or it won’t exist at all.

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