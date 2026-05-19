The West once dictated the rules of the entire world — now Russia and China are pushing back its influence
If India joins (and the signs are there), there will be 4 poles.
In latest Digital Dugin edition we explain how Russia and China have drawn the red line: the world will be multipolar — or it won’t exist at all.
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The West once dictated the rules of the entire world — Dugin Digital Edition
The West once dictated the rules of the entire world — now Russia and China are pushing back its influence
May 19, 2026
The West once dictated the rules of the entire world — now Russia and China are pushing back its influence
Alexander Dugin Podcast
Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.Doctor of Sociology and of Political sciences, PhD of Philosophy. Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.
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